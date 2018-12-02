Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have the latest point and click adventure game from Amanita Design, a small collection of puzzle games that reside in a single title created for charity, and an officially licensed Star Trek base builder. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

CHUCHEL

Android Police coverage: Chuchel from Machinarium dev Amanita Design makes its way to Android

CHUCHEL is the latest point and click adventure game from Amanita Design, the creators of Machinarium, Botanicula and Samorost. Just like in those games, you can expect plenty of puzzles to solve and a very unique story. The art style is something to behold, and there are actually a lot of laughs to be found in this particular release. It's silly and fun, all at the same time, so make sure you don't miss out.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

HELP: Matching Games with Fun Puzzle Gameplay

Android Police coverage: HELP is a new puzzle game collection that's raising money for War Child UK

HELP is an app that contains five separate games from notable devs, and it is being sold for $2.99, and the net proceeds will go towards a children's charity called War Child UK. So if you have a hankering for some quality puzzlers and would like to contribute to a children's charity, look no further than HELP.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk

AGaming+ is a consistent developer that has a penchant for releasing horror games. Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk is the latest release from the company, and it is a story-driven first-person post-apocalyptic shooter. It mixes stealth elements with frantic gunplay for an enjoyable and frightening experience that should not be missed.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

HexPair - Spot and match in time

HexPair is a time-based matching game. Your job is to find each matching pair of pictures to clear them. You'll have to do this under a time limit, and if you fail, well, it's game over. What's nice about this release is that it's easy to pick up and play for short bursts, making it a solid casual game for your downtime.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Eat All The Things

Eat All The Things is an adorable platformer that's all about eating food. It just so happens to be scattered around each brightly colored level, and it's your job to find every single piece. The graphics remind me of some of my favorite Japanese games from the PS1 era, and the stealthy gameplay gives the game a unique feel while still offering some enjoyable platforming action.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Throne Quest RPG

The developer of the 9th Dawn series released a new game this week, and it's called Throne Quest RPG. It appears to be using the same pixel-based engine as 9th Dawn 2, which gets the job done, but isn't going to win any awards for visual fidelity. Another thing to keep in mind is that this is an open-beta release, so some features are still missing, such as physical controller support. Still, if you are looking for a quality RPG to delve into, Throne Quest should keep you busy for a good while. Oh, and if you'd like to try the game out without going out of pocket, there's a free demo available on the Play Store.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Curse of Aros - MMORPG

Curse of Aros is a new MMORPG that's still in testing. It's a pixel-based affair with simple controls, which makes it easy to play. Like most MMOs, you'll want to grind your way to the highest level, and there is even a PvP section, for those that would like to test their favorite builds against a few friends.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rover Rage

Rover Rage is the first of two NetEase beta releases this week. This one, in particular, is a robot fighting game. You'll be able to equip your rover with all sorts of weapons, to then take on numerous enemies, all so you can collect the many modules that are useful for upgrading your gear. It's a simple setup, and it works well enough. Just watch out for when the game eventually leaves this beta, as I'm sure plenty of in-app purchases will be added at that time.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Spectrum Break

Spectrum Break is a vibrant physics-based platformer from Jason Hein. Each level is comprised of colorful blocks that are floating in zero gravity. Your job is to light up each of those blocks by touching them as you ride past. So as you control a little stickman on top of a snowboard, you'll want to run into each and every block that you can, but you'll have to go about this with some precision since it gets more and more challenging as you progress.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Brawling Animals

Brawling Animals is a slightly older release, but since it was never covered in a roundup, I wanted to make sure to point it out. It's a top-down multiplayer brawler that plays out like a small battle royale match. There are plenty of brawlers to unlock, and each has a separate set of moves.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Faraway 4: Ancient Escape

Snapbreak's Faraway games are one of the better escape room series on the Play Store. Faraway 4: Ancient Escape takes players to an all-new environment that's broken up into twenty all-new levels, and you can expect to find plenty of challenging puzzles. The overarching story still has to do with your father and the many pages of his missing journal, so there's not much new there, but luckily the gameplay, graphics, and music are great.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Bound Runner

Bound Runner is a level-based auto-runner that contains a slick futuristic theme. You'll get to control a hover car as it blasts through a cyberpunk city, but you'll have to make sure you avoid all obstacles blocking your path while also taking out any enemies dumb enough to get in your way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

Terminator: Survival

Terminator: Survival appears to be an officially licensed release, though the overall design doesn't really point towards something that's as polished as the majority of branded games on the Play Store. Just like every other card game on mobile, you'll want to collect and upgrade your cards so that you can take on the more difficult challenges towards the end of the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

F1 Mobile Racing

F1 Mobile Racing is the latest F1 release on mobile. You can build and customize your own cars, or you can choose to race for one of the ten official F1 teams in the game. You can also expect to find all of your favorite circuits from the 2018 season, and you can even race against some of the greatest drivers to ever grace the sport.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $31.99

Fumble Fang

In Fumble Fang you fill the role of bat who is terrible at flying. Your goal is to reach the bottom of each stage. As you slowly make your way down`, you can collect coins that are useful for unlocking power-ups and new skins. It's a standard formula for many mobile games, but at least there is some fun to be had when trying your best to fly around each stage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Ludo Superstar

Ludo Superstar is Tencent's stab at creating a highly monetized version of Ludo, a board game that has exploded on the Play Store in the last few years. Those in the West probably know the game by the name Parcheesi. It's a four-player title that you can play locally or online, and there is even a unique game mode for those that are bored of the traditional ruleset.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

GrandChase

GrandChase is a new gacha RPG for Android. There are seventy unique heroes to collect, and you'll be able to upgrade and combine them to your heart's content. You can expect single player content, PvP, and team battles. The graphics are pretty great, though the gameplay is a big grind, so make sure you're ready to spend a lot of time playing the same scenarios over and over again.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Turbo Squad

Zombot Studio's Turbo Squad is a PvP vehicular battle game. It's up to you to trick out your combat vehicle so that you can reign supreme on the battlefield. The game supports 5v5 matches, and there are six vehicles to choose from, and each has their own unique abilities.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

RideOutHeroes

RideOutHeroes is the second beta release from NetEase this week, and it's clearly a clone of Fortnite. The clean cartoony graphics and customizable heroes give this point away. I suppose it's interesting that mounts are included, and that there are a few RPG aspects, but really it all boils down to the same familiar battle royale gameplay that every developer is trying to copy right now.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dawn Break II -Light and Dark-

Auer Media & Entertainment already has more than a few Dawn Break games on the Play Store, so what's one more? Dawn Break II -Light and Dark is the latest entry in the series, and apparently, it's an extended story for Dawn Break: The Flaming Emperor. At its core, it's just another free-to-play ARPG with an anime theme.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Bricks n Crush

Sway Mobile's Bricks n Crush is a casual brick breaker that also contains a loot box system where you draw random cards. This tends to be the primary mechanic used in the majority of free-to-play games anymore, so it isn't much of a surprise, though I have to wonder who would ever sink money into a game with such shallow gameplay. I suppose it's a good thing that if you choose to play for free, there is still some fun to be had breaking those bricks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

New Romance of the Three Kingdoms

Romance of the Three Kingdoms is an older game series known for its strategic gameplay. Apparently, New Romance of the Three Kingdoms is based on the Koei Tecmo release Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI. This isn't surprising, as it would seem a lot of publishers are licensing out their popular franchises to mobile devs for a quick buck. And if there was any question as to whether or not this title fits that description, just take a look at the in-app purchases present in the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Star Trek™ Fleet Command

Star Trek Fleet Command may appeal to a few of you Trekkies out there, but sadly the game does little to differentiate itself from the rest of the casual base-builders on the Play Store. This means you can expect a clear pay-to-win structure that forces a ton of grinding unless you cough up some funds. Sadly, being forced to compete against higher players right out of the gate makes for a lopsided experience, which often leaves you in a position that makes it very difficult to progress. But hey, why bother making an enjoyable game when you can just nickel and dime a fanbase with a lazy reskin.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

Mech Battle

It would appear that Djinnworks is straying from its Stickman games to offer something a little different this week. Mech Battle is a giant robot multiplayer shooter that offers 4v4 PvP across platforms, and of course, features plenty of customizable and upgradable mechs. Performance is spot on, so even if you are using an older device, this game should run well. It's also worth noting that the free-to-play mechanics aren't as bad as some of the other mech battlers on the Play Store, which definitely gives this release a leg up over its competition.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $104.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Feed Johan Candy

Well, it's been a while since the last WTF release, but this week I have a doozy. Feed Johan Candy is a game that gives away its goofy gameplay right in the title. Your job is to feed John candy by throwing it at his face. The more candy you can make him eat, the higher your score, and really that's about it. It's an off-the-wall concept for sure, but it may just appeal to a few of you out there. After all, who doesn't like throwing candy at strange bearded men?

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

