In the days leading up to Black Friday, we saw the Nokia 3.1 drop to $140 at Best Buy. But if you missed out on that or just want something a bit higher-end, Nokia's 6 from 2017 is just $149 on Amazon, $80 off MSRP.

Back in September, the 2017 Nokia 6 hit a low of $180, but today's deal is even better. In case you're not familiar with the phone, the Nokia 6 (2017) has a 5.5" 1080p LCD, a Snapdragon 430, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 16MP main camera, an 8MP selfie cam, and a 3,000mAh battery. It received Android 8.1 Oreo earlier this year, and it's a dual-SIM, GSM unlocked device.

$149 is an all-time low price for this phone on Amazon. Unfortunately, this doesn't come with Prime shipping, but Amazon does guarantee it'll arrive before Christmas. Hit the source link below to pick one up.