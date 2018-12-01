Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. This week's more interesting releases include a Disney-themed sticker pack, an ingenious tool that's useful for repeat phrases when texting, and a banking app from T-Mobile. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Ralph Breaks the Internet Stickers

Ralph Breaks the Internet is a new Disney movie that was recently released in theaters, so of course, Disney has also released promotional content to advertise the film, such as this sticker pack for mobile messaging apps. So if you are looking for a simple way to share adorable Ralph Breaks the Internet stickers with your friends and family, this pack should work nicely.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Typing Hero ⚡ Free Text Expander

Djonny Stevens Abenz's Typing Hero is an interesting tool that makes it very easy to reuse pre-programmed phrases when texting. It's as simple as typing three to four letters. So say you often respond to texts with the phrase "be there soon," instead of typing out the words, you can use this app to type a short and specific letter combination so that the proper phrase appears on your screen.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Zoetic - Image Alignment and Video Creation

Zoetic is a nifty little app that is useful for stitching together photos into timeline videos. What's cool about this release is that you don't need to worry about the background of these photos, as it will stitch them together by finding similar points of interest, like a building or a face. Learning how to use the app can be a little daunting, but luckily there are plenty of video resources available.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Nack - Random Acts of Coffee

Nack - Random Acts of Coffee is a unique app that has been designed to spread kindness by sending cups of coffee to colleagues or friends. In a few taps, you can gift anyone with a cup of coffee as well as redeem any cups that have been sent to you. Basically, Nack is a social gifting platform that's centered around everyone's favorite morning pick-me-up beverage.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Genies - Clone Yourself

Genies - Clone Yourself is an avatar creation app that can be used to share your designed likeness. All you have to do is take a selfie, and then the app will do the rest to come up with a similar looking avatar. There is even a social space in the app that makes it appear as through multiple avatars are having a live discussion. So if you're into that sort of thing, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Bridge - mirror notifications

Bridge - mirror notifications is a nifty little app that can connect all of your Android devices for simplified notifications. So say you receive a text on your phone, but you are currently using your tablet, by using this app you'll receive the notification on both devices. This way you'll never miss another message ever again.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Go to Sleep - sleep reminder app

Go to Sleep is a new app from Cole.Dev that will remind you when you to set down your phone and go to bed. So if you have a terrible habit of staying up too late while playing mobile games or reading your favorite websites, this app will notify you to ensure that you never stay up too late ever again. It'll even remind you how far past your bedtime you have reached, which should help guilt you into finally catching some Zs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

T-Mobile MONEY

Android Police coverage: T-Mobile launches its own banking service, MONEY, so you can just give your carrier all of it

T-Mobile MONEY is labeled as a bank account app from T-Mobile, and apparently whatever money you store in the service will net you a 1.00% Annual Percentage Yield, which is pretty interesting. You can even earn a 4% APY if you deposit at least $200 a month and hold a checking account balance of $3,000.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Welcome to Marwen AR

Welcome to Marwen is an upcoming film by Robert Zemeckis that stars Steve Carell, and this augmented reality app is a tie-in product meant to promote the movie. You'll be able to use this app to direct a premade scene from any angle you like, thanks to the AR tech programmed into this app. It definitely provides an exciting way to explore the world of the film, though I can't imagine it will offer much replayability.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ES Dawn Theme for free

ES Dawn is a free theme designed for ES File Explorer. So if you are looking for a way to liven up your regular file exploring experience, this theme should work wonders. Not only does it add a pleasant mountain landscape in the background, but it makes for a slightly darker theme than stock, which could save you some battery life.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Lines Live Wallpaper

It has been a while since I've posted a live wallpaper in an app roundup, which is why I'm excited to share the Lines Live Wallpaper. It's a colorful live wallpaper with pill-like lines that squiggle around your screen. You can customize the colors to whatever you like, and even adjust the speed of the lines that are dancing all over your screen.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

NEOLINE LiveWallpaper FREE

Do you know what's better than one live wallpaper in a roundup? Two. That's right, I have another awesome wallpaper to share with everyone, and it is called NEOLINE. If you couldn't tell by the name, it will display neon colored lines on your screen in a pleasant futuristic pattern. It looks excellent on OLED displays, but it will also work on just about any Android device you own.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.