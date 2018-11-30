Late autumn is always a good time for bargains, especially if you're looking for a smartphone on the cheap. And while it's hardly a top performer, at a sale price of just $168.29 on Amazon, Sony's Xperia L2 certainly fits the budget bill.

The L2 sports eight- and 13-megapixel cameras on its front and back sides, respectively, as well as 32 gigs of internal storage, expandable via MicroSD cards of up to 256 gigabytes. It's pleasingly compact, too, with a 5.5-inch screen. It's got a low-rent MediaTek chipset, though, as well as an outdated Android build — 7.1 Nougat. It also won't work on CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint. Still, if you need something in a pinch, you could certainly do worse (provided it's compatible with your carrier).

The black model is currently $168.29 on Amazon, and all three colors — black, gold, and pink — are a nominally higher but less nonsensical $169.99 at B&H. Hit the source links below to pick yours up, if you're so inclined.