Ikea's Trådfri (I just discovered that my keyboard has this weird å character) line-up is one of the cheapest smart home lighting systems, costing only a few bucks per light bulb on average. It started out with limited bulb options, but has expanded to offer light panels, drivers for LED lights, and has just added smart outlets as well. These were announced a while back, but weren't available to buy until recently.

Just in time for the holidays and your Christmas decoration, you'll be able to get some Trådfri smart outlets and control them either with a wireless on/off button or, if you have the Trådfri gateway, with the Android app or Google Assistant. There's also support for iOS, Amazon's Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

Every outlet costs about $10, depending on the country, and only consumes 0.3W when in standby. The maximum power output varies by model though, so be sure to check that out before you put your entire Christmas setup on it. After the holidays, you'll be able to connect this outlet to your coffee maker, mood lights, and other small appliances or electronics.

I looked around a few of Ikea's international stores and found the outlets in these countries:

There are probably more countries where you can get them, so be sure to check out your local site.