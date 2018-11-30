Most Android applications don't take advantage of the extra screen space on tablets, but not Apple Music. The latest beta release, version 2.7, officially adds support for Android tablets — among other improvements.

Here's the changelog from the Play Store:

• Tablet Support — enjoy Apple Music with an experience designed for a wider range of Android devices

• Performance improvements for images and audio playback

• Various bug fixes

If you want to try it out, you can download the latest beta release from APKMirror. The beta program is private, but you can apply to join it here.