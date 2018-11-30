Article Contents
The end of November is here already. December and the end of 2018 are coming too soon for my liking, but that's life, so let's end the month with a final app sales roundup.
Free
Apps
- Pocket Bookmark $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Sound Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Learn Spanish with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Beat Blackjack! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Fry Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fry Words 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Noble VIP: Mage's Adventure $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sight Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- ABC Memory Match $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- BLOCK 1010 - COLORFUL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dr. Panda Mailman $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fluffy Alien $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Survival Island: EVO PRO – Survivor building home $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinity Dungeon 2 VIP - Summon girl and Zombie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Snake Block $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Waterfall Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- CastleVainia Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Cup Mugs Wallpapers 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lovely Snowfall Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Color S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Particle Live Wallpaper Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oval - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pillow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Child Lock: Protect your children $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clinical knowledge tests $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Juke Pro - The SMS Powered Jukebox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn German - LuvLingua Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Italian - LuvLingua Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Video player - unlimited and pro version $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alarm for Smart Things $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DSLR camera Plus Editor PRO vERSION $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music Sense $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Adrian James Bootcamp $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Adrian James High Intensity Interval Training $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Auto TTS $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DroidTerm PRO: USB Serial Port $2.25 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperRetro16 ( SNES Emulator ) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Idea Generator Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Space RPG 3 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vinny's Origin $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kill All Humans Alien Invasion $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gravity Quest - Magic Maze $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Endless ATC $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Train Simulator PRO 2018 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Lux Light - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flip Clock Watch Face for Wear OS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animated Landscape Weather Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Autumn Leaf Fall Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Seashore Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Summer Dandelion Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments