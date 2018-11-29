Google Home Hub has some neat integrations with various smart home products. You can, for example, use it to adjust thermostats, or see who's at the front door. Google-owned Nest just so happens to make both smart thermostats and smart doorbells, among other things — and right now, you can save 80 bucks by buying a Hub with select Nest products on the Google Store.

The promotion applies when you buy a Google Home Hub with any of a bunch of Nest products, including security cameras, thermostats, and the Hello smart doorbell. Here's the full list:

You'll also get six months of YouTube Premium with your Home Hub purchase. Double deal! The $80 off promo runs until December 8 at 11:59 p.m., Pacific time, so you've got a minute to weigh your options. Head over to the Google Store to assemble your own discounted smart home bundle.