Yesterday, Google's Project Fi wireless service dropped the Project from its name. Google Fi had a banger of a deal in honor of its new nomenclature, offering up to $1,000 in travel gift cards with the purchase and activation of a new device. That offer expired earlier than expected, but there are still deals to be had. Now, if you port your number and bring your own device to the service, you get a month of service for free.

You may be thinking a complementary month of cell service is less exciting than a free vacation — and you're right! Still, it's not a bad incentive if you were considering Fi anyway. The promotion is open to new Google Fi customers only, and you have to port an existing number in and bring an eligible device. And Google means new customers: if you previously used Fi and left, you don't qualify.

The offer is good for any new customer signing up for full service from now until 11:59 p.m., Pacific, on December 16 (and activating a device not purchased from Google Fi by the end of the year), so you've got a couple weeks to consider it.