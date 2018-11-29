If you couldn't guess, Google Classroom was designed to be used in classrooms: teachers can use it to create and assign classwork and communicate with students. Now, the platform is coming to G Suite to afford employers the same capabilities.

Classroom is coming to non-educational G Suite customers as an additional service, meaning administrators can opt out. Employers can use it to create coursework to teach employees about aspects of their jobs, like (to poach Google's example) customer service. You can check out Google's Classroom FAQ for more information on what the platform can do.

Google says Classroom is "now available" to G Suite Basic, Business, and Enterprise customers, but also says the full rollout could take two weeks or longer. If you're an administrator keen to start using the service, you can see if you have access to it by checking Additional Google services in your admin console.