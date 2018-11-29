Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed by, but there are still deals to be had and contests afoot. One of the craziest is drand's Cyber Week giveaway. From now until the end of the week every order of $9.99 earns you an entry to win one of 99 Samsung Galaxy Note9s. Yes, you read that right: dbrand is giving away nearly $100,000 in phones.

Better yet, everything on dbrand's site is 30 percent off; skins for phones, consoles, tablets, laptops, and more – it's all on sale. That even includes dbrand's new and hotly anticipated Black Marble skins. The new design was developed exclusively by 3M and lends a distinctive elegant flair to anything you skin with it. It looks so nice you could do your kitchen counter in it if dbrand sold it by the yard (Who wouldn't want a smudge-free counter?!).

Take an inventory of all your Cyber Week splurgchases and then head over to dbrand to find a custom skin for each new tech toy. All orders over $20 ship free in the US, so make sure you add enough to your cart to avoid paying for the postman – let dbrand cover that bill for you.