DJI makes all kinds of techy video gear, like drones and stabilized video cameras. The company is back at it with the Osmo Pocket, a diminutive camera that actually does fit in your pocket. The little guy can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, and its sensor is stabilized on a gimbal for super smooth footage.

The Osmo Pocket comes with all kinds of nice-to-haves for a pocket camera, including a 1/2.3-inch sensor with 1.55μm pixels that should make for solid low-light performance, and a lens that affords it an 80-degree field of view. DJI says it's "the smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera" the company has ever made. That's a lot of qualifiers, but the thing truly is tiny, measuring 28.6 by 36.9 by 121.9 millimeters and weighing in at 116 grams.

There are tons of accoutrements available, too, like a $19 accessory mount, a $59 wireless module for connecting the camera to your phone, and a $59 controller wheel for manual control over the camera's built-in gimbal. Added to the Pocket's base price of $349, this is an investment that could add up quickly. You can pre-order yours now at DJI's website; units are expected to ship in 10 to 15 days.