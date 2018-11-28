Samsung has traditionally been behind on UI design, which I know is shocking for the company that brought you TouchWiz. However, it's trying to turn things around with One UI. The revamped Pie-based interface is coming next year in stable form, but there's a beta. That beta has apparently expanded to US unlocked Note 9 devices. Yay.

When Samsung started the Pie beta, it only allowed Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners to join. According to some XDA users, the latest version of the Samsung+ app lets Note 9 users register for the beta as well. You will need the N960U1 hardware variant in order to sign up, and it shouldn't matter what SIM card you have in the phone. The carrier-locked versions of the phone aren't included at this time, but that could change later. The same goes for international Note 9 owners.

You'll need the latest Samsung+ app to sign up for the beta, which is available on APK Mirror. The beta program has limited space, so don't wait too long if you intend to register. And remember: it's a beta. Things might be a little broken right now.