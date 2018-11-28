There are many digital ways to consume our photos and memories these days — browsing on our phones, casting to a large TV, showcasing on a Smart Display like the Google Home Hub — but if you want physical copies of your pics to flip through and enjoy, you will need to print them. Google Photos offers a photo book service in several countries, and now it's expanding to 14 more in Europe.

Previously, photo books were available in 13 countries total across North America and Europe, with the latest additions being about a month old. Today, the service has more than doubled its nation reach by adding 14 more in Europe — including Slovakia, which is bound to make our reader, Tomáš, happy.

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Ireland

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

Prices for the softcover and hardcover will vary by country and currency, so check out the support page below if you want the exact details for yours.