Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday. Things are finally calming down after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness. Today's app sales roundup reflects that. It's manageable and easily browsed, so enjoy the break.
Free
Apps
- Weather Forecast Pro: Timeline, Radar, MoonView $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Auto Optimizer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Speedometer GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- WDS Multilanguage $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- App lock & gallery vault $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- How Many Pizzas $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Games
- Nordic Storm Solitaire (Full) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Survival Ultimate $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dark Tower $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 2048 Parrots, Best puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Escape Games: Fear House 2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Real Drift Car Racing $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- GoBotix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Riddles and Puzzles PRO 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fantasy Forest 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mosque Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- NATURE Wallpapers 4K PRO NATURE Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rain Wallpapers 4K PRO Rain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Marine Watch Face For WatchMaker Users $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- FreshSavvy - Fresh And Ripe In Your Grocery Basket $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- GCodePrintr - The 3D Print App $4.50 -> $3.00; Sale ends in 2 days
- Castro Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- EasyJoin "Pro": Send SMS from PC, files, clipboard $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mobile Observatory - Astronomy $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Scale Mania $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CURSO PARA LEER MÚSICA - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Music Scales PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Piano Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- VIP Daily Betting Tips $99.99 -> $49.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- BlastZone 2: Arcade Shooter $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Etaria | Survival Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FoxyLand | Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MontaSayer PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hangman Premium $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Candleman:find yourself $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SnakEscape $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Lonely Hacker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Strike Team Hydra $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- [Substratum] Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Total Performance UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- ctOS UI Full Version $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments