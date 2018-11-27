OnePlus Partners with McLaren

The newest collaboration from OnePlus will see the leading smartphone maker join together with the legendary automotive and technology company in a salute to speed

UK – November 27, 2018 – Today marks the official announcement of a new partnership between premium smartphone maker OnePlus and McLaren. United in their passion for speed, the two brands will unveil the first stage of the collaboration on December 11, 2018 at the ‘Salute to Speed’ launch event, held at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK. The partnership incorporates both McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing, one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history.

McLaren is renowned for innovation through technology and the fearless pursuit of better. OnePlus is similarly renowned for pushing the limits of performance and speed. The premium smartphone brand consistently delivers the fastest experience – from lightning-quick gaming and app experiences without lag, to OnePlus Fast Charge technology which has set a new benchmark for quick-charging solutions, to the superfast Screen Unlock.

Joining forces will enable OnePlus and McLaren to unlock a new long-term technology partnership as they bring together the celebrated values which define the legacy of both brands – speed, craftsmanship, and an uncompromising dedication to continuous useful innovation.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said, “McLaren and OnePlus were born in a similar way - with a big dream to create something special. Starting from nothing, we challenged ourselves to never settle. Today we unveil a true testament to innovation, a salute to speed.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said, “The OnePlus brand is synonymous with speed and power, two values that McLaren likewise strives to deliver with every car we build. Bringing together the inventive, pioneering spirit shared by both OnePlus and McLaren is a firm statement of intent to leverage our collective powers and break new ground for innovative ideas and technology.”

Creative collaborations have been a defining force for OnePlus since the beginning. In 2017, OnePlus teamed up with Parisian retailer colette to produce the OnePlus 3T x colette 20th Anniversary Edition – an all-black device pushing the boundaries of technology and fashion. And, combining technology, art and fashion, OnePlus worked with Jean-Charles de Castelbajac to produce the OnePlus 5 x JCC+Limited Edition “Callection” of colorful gear and technology.

In April of this year, OnePlus announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to launch the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition; paying tribute to the greatest lineup of superheroes. In 2017, OnePlus celebrated its anniversary in India by joining forces with the latest chapter in the Star Wars saga – The Last Jedi – in an exclusive collaboration for the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition.

More details about the partnership between OnePlus and McLaren, including a special announcement, will be revealed at the OnePlus “Salute to Speed” event on December 11, 2018.