Dropbox wants to be the heart of your cloud storage experience, and it's making that more feasible with the addition of extensions. With the new Dropbox Extensions, you can open your Dropbox files with various web apps like Pixlr and DocuSign without tedious uploading or copying. There are only a few integrations so far, but more are on the way.

Here's the current list of Dropbox Extensions.

Adobe Sign

airSlate

Autodesk

DocuSign

HelloFax

HelloSign

Nitro

Pixlr X

Smallpdf

Vimeo

You can access all these apps from your Dropbox web interface. To open your files in one of the extension apps, click the "Open with" drop down. This menu should only appear next to files that are compatible with extensions like Word docs, videos, and PDFs.

Several of the launch extensions have special offers in place for Dropbox users. For example, Adobe Sign and DocuSign offer unlimited document signing, and Audodesk has free DWG viewing and basic editing. Dropbox says it's working on more extensions, which should be available "soon."