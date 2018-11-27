Nokia launched the Nokia 7.1 with Android 8.1 Oreo, but it promised a quick update to Android 9 Pie. The timeline has proven to be a little longer than we initially believed, but Pie is now rolling out to the phone. Although, HMD's Juho Sarvikas cautions that some markets will take longer than others to get final approval.
New day, and a new serving of Pie coming right up. Nokia 7.1 now on Android 9. 😋🥧 pic.twitter.com/ZPupm6TAmR
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 27, 2018
I can confirm the OTA is live in the US—my unit picked up the Pie update immediately when I turned it on this morning. It clocks in at 1.3GB, and it should download and install in the background. Just a quick restart, and you'll be running the latest and greatest version of Android.
Pie adds a revamped system UI, adaptive battery, app actions, digital wellbeing, and more. In the case of the Nokia 7.1, I hope to see better system optimization. Despite having solid specs, the shipping software had some performance issues. Time will tell.
