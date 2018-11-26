Xiaomi's new Mi Box S was announced just last month, in unison with Google's Pixel 3 reveal, at the reasonable price of $60. That price got even more reasonable recently when Walmart offered the Mi Box S and Google Home Mini as a bundle for $85 — a savings of $24 altogether. Now, for Black Friday, the big box retailer is discounting the gadget even further.

For starters, buyers can get the Mi Box S alone for $50 (reduced from the regular $60), and the Mi Box S plus the Google Home Mini is now only $70. Since the regular price for the oft-discounted Google Home Mini is about $49, and the regular price for the Mi Box S is $60 (totaling $109), that's roughly $39 in savings.

The Mi Box S runs Android TV 8.1 with the new channel-based launcher that came in Oreo and supports video playback up to 4K 60FPS. There are more impressive media streamers out there, but, at this price, the Mi Box S is certainly a compelling option.