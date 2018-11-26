Thought we were going to let the Americans have all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount fun? Well, think again, as I've put together a list of some of the best deals you can find in the United Kingdom. It's not exhaustive, by any means, as I'm only one man and there are tons of discounts flying around, but there's hopefully an offer or two you might find useful.

Without a doubt, my favorite deal is for the Google Pixelbook. The keyboard on that thing blows everything else out of the water, and £699 is a great price. My other top tip is the Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones with ANC — £130 off those is an excellent discount. Take a look at what else you can snap up on the cheap below.

I've been through to check and almost all of these deals are still live on Cyber Monday so you've still time to get involved. Any that have expired or gone out of stock have now been removed, so the list is up-to-date at the time of publication. As a bonus, a couple of the Sonos deals have got even better. Oh, and at the request of a commenter, I've also added some Android tablets that have good amounts of money off.

Google

Amazon

Phones

Chromebooks

Tablets

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 — from £499 (save £100)
  • Huawei MediaPad M5
    • 10-inch — £259 (save £91)
    • Lite 10-inch — £199 (save £71)
    • 8-inch — £219 (save £80)

Audio

Other

There should be plenty to get your teeth into there, and if I see any other good shouts I'll be sure to add them in. Happy shopping!