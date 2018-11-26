Thought we were going to let the Americans have all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount fun? Well, think again, as I've put together a list of some of the best deals you can find in the United Kingdom. It's not exhaustive, by any means, as I'm only one man and there are tons of discounts flying around, but there's hopefully an offer or two you might find useful.
Without a doubt, my favorite deal is for the Google Pixelbook. The keyboard on that thing blows everything else out of the water, and £699 is a great price. My other top tip is the Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones with ANC — £130 off those is an excellent discount. Take a look at what else you can snap up on the cheap below.
I've been through to check and almost all of these deals are still live on Cyber Monday so you've still time to get involved. Any that have expired or gone out of stock have now been removed, so the list is up-to-date at the time of publication. As a bonus, a couple of the Sonos deals have got even better. Oh, and at the request of a commenter, I've also added some Android tablets that have good amounts of money off.
- Pixelbook — from £699 (Save £300) — One of the best deals around this Black Friday.
- Pixel 3 — from £699 (save £40)
- Pixel 3 XL — from £829 (save £40) — both disappointing discounts, I know, especially when compared to the US savings of $150 and $200.
- Pixel 2 — £429 (save £200)
- Pixel 2 XL — £599 (save £200) — That's a bit more like it, but you can still get it much cheaper second hand or refurbished.
- Home Hub — £99 (save £40)
- Home Mini
- £29 (save £20)
- Even cheaper at £25 (save £24)
- Home — £79 (save £50)
- Home Max — £349 (save £50)
- Chromecast (3rd gen) — £20 (save £10)
- Chromecast Ultra — £54 (save £15)
- Google WiFi
- 1-pack — £99 (save £30)
- 2-pack — £179 (save £50)
- 3-pack — £269 (save £60)
- Nest Cam Outdoor — £149 (save £30)
Amazon
- Echo Dot (3rd gen)— £24.99 (save £25)
- Echo (2nd gen) — £54.99 (save £35)
- Echo Plus — £109.99 (save £30)
- Echo Show (2nd gen) — £169.99 (save £50)
- Echo Spot — £89.99 (save £30)
- Fire TV Stick — £24.99 (save £15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD — £34.99 (save £15)
- Fire 7-inch Tablet — £39.99 (save £20)
- Fire HD 8-inch Tablet — £49.99 (save £30)
- Fire 7-inch Kids Edition — £59.99 (save £40)
- Kindle Paperwhite — £89.99 (save £30)
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 — £799 (save £100)
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung — £599 (save £140)
- John Lewis — £569 (save £180)
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ — £769 (save £100)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 — £449 (save £160)
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ — £539 (save £160)
- OnePlus 6 — from £399 (save £70)
- Nokia 7.1 — £229.99 (save £70)
- Nokia 3.1 — £119 (save £30)
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 14 — £159 (save $40)
- Asus Chromebook Flip C302 — £399 (save £100)
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 — from £499 (save £100)
- Huawei MediaPad M5
Audio
- Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Headphones — £199.99 (save £130)
- Bose QuietComfort QC35 II Wireless Headphones — £289 (save £40)
- Master & Dynamic Black Friday Codes
- Save 30% on orders over £400 with code: BF30
- Save 20% on orders under £400 with code: BF20\
- I'd particularly recommend the MW60 Wireless Headphones and MW07 True Wireless Earbuds — they're not cheap, but they sound amazing.
- Sonos One —
£174 (save £25)— This has now dropped to £164 at the following retailers (£35 off):
- Sonos Beam Soundbar — £349 (save £50)
- Sonos Sub —
£599 (save £100)— Now £589 at the following shops (£110 off):
- Sonos Playbase —
£590 (save £110)— Now £549 on Amazon (£150 off).
Other
- JBL Link View — $174.99 (save £75)
- Lenovo Smart Display
- 10-inch — £199.99 (save £30)
- 8-inch — £129.99 (save £50)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro — £149 (save £70)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 — £129 (save £50)
- Nvidia Shield TV
There should be plenty to get your teeth into there, and if I see any other good shouts I'll be sure to add them in. Happy shopping!
