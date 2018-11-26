Yesterday, eBay created a 15% discount code that was able to be used on basically anything on the site. Rakuten's site-wide 20% code seems to be in direct response to that, but since Black Friday pricing is now in effect, even better deals can be had here. Those include an $88 Home Hub and a $290 Home Max, among other items.

The code you'll need is BF20. It's already been valid for around a day, but it expires today, November 23rd, at 11:59pm PST. The maximum discount is $60, so anything that costs over $300 will have a $60 discount.

Here are some items that the code goes well with:

This discount is actually pretty powerful, so don't hesitate to dig around the site. Things are selling out quickly, though; the Bose QC35 IIs that I had my eye on ($239.99 after discount) sold out after I refreshed the page.