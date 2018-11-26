Yesterday, eBay created a 15% discount code that was able to be used on basically anything on the site. Rakuten's site-wide 20% code seems to be in direct response to that, but since Black Friday pricing is now in effect, even better deals can be had here. Those include an $88 Home Hub and a $290 Home Max, among other items.
The code you'll need is BF20. It's already been valid for around a day, but it expires today, November 23rd, at 11:59pm PST. The maximum discount is $60, so anything that costs over $300 will have a $60 discount.
Here are some items that the code goes well with:
- Google Home Hub: $87.99 from $109.99
- Google Home Max: $289 from $349 (charcoal), (chalk)
- DJI Spark: $299 from $359
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $151.96 from $189.95
- Nest Thermostat E: $107.99 from $134.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm): $239.99 from $299.99
- $60 Spotify digital gift card: $48 from $60 (can't be used on Family and Student plans)
This discount is actually pretty powerful, so don't hesitate to dig around the site. Things are selling out quickly, though; the Bose QC35 IIs that I had my eye on ($239.99 after discount) sold out after I refreshed the page.
Missed Rakuten's 20% off code on Black Friday? Worry not, because the very same offer is back for Cyber Monday.
This time you're going to want to use code CYBER20 at checkout. Once again, there's a $60 limit on just how much you can save.
- Source:
- Rakuten
- Thanks:
- Moshe,
- Steve
Comments