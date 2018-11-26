The LineageOS custom ROM used to support just about every phone imaginable, but lately the project has been going for quality over quantity. Oreo (15.1) builds have to fulfill stricter requirements to receive official status, and now Lineage is dropping support for 30 unmaintained phones and tablets.

Lineage recently announced that builds for a given device would be disabled unless the maintainer (the person porting the ROM to the device) regularly checks in. All of the phones and tablets being dropped are ones with inactive maintainers. Without further ado, here all the now-dead devices:

LineageOS 15.1 Oreo:

Moto Z2 Play (albus)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (whyred)

LineageOS 14.1 Nougat:

Xiaomi Redmi 1S (armani)

Motorola Moto G4/G4 Plus (athene)

Motorola Moto X Pure Edition/Style (2015) (clark)

LG G3 (AT&T) (d850)

LG G3 (T-Mobile) (d851)

LG G3 (Canada) (d852)

LG G3 (International) (d855)

LG G3 (Korea) (f400)

LG G3 (Sprint) (ls990)

Google Nexus 7 (LTE, 2013 version) (deb)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 (LTE) (gts210ltexx)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 (Wi-Fi) (gts210wifi)

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 (International 3G) (ha3g)

Xiaomi Mi Max (hydrogen)

Samsung Galaxy S5 (International 3G) (k3gxx)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (kenzo)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 (LTE) (lt03lte)

Huawei Ascend Mate 2 4G (mt2)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 (GSM) (n5100)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 (Wi-Fi) (n5110)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 (LTE) (n5120)

OnePlus X (onyx)

HTC 10 (pme)

Sony Xperia L (taoshan)

LG G Pad 7.0 WiFi (v400)

LG G Pad 7.0 (LTE) (v410)

LG G Pad 8.3 (v500)

LG G Pad X (T-Mobile) (v521)

Most of the devices on this list are fairly old, but there will still be a noticeable impact for users. The Moto G4/G4 Plus (athene) is currently the 13th most-used device for Lineage, with around 23K active installations (according to official Lineage statistics). The Redmi Note 3 (kenzo) ranks #13 with 22K active installs, and the OnePlus X (onyx) is #54 with 8K installs.

There's always the chance that new maintainers will pick up some of these devices, but for now, these won't receive any more updates from Lineage.