This is not the first year rumors have suggested a cheaper Pixel phone could happen, but this year we have photographic evidence. Just days after the Sargo device code name appeared in an ARcore update, the device itself leaked. Now, there are more photos of the phone. This time, it's next to some other phones you might recognize to give some idea of the size.

As we saw before, the device has a taller 18:9 screen like the current Pixel 3. Indeed, the phone looks a lot like the Pixel 3 at a glance, but there's only one front-facing camera. There's no notch like the 3 XL, which will be a selling point for some. Another potential bonus: there's a headphone jack. We can't see that in the new leak because it's on the top edge. Rumors point to a 5.5-inch LCD display on the Pixel 3 Lite, but the bezels might be a touch larger than the 5.5-inch Pixel 3; it looks almost as tall as the 3 XL in one of the pics (above left).

Pixel 3 Lite vs. iPhone XS and iPhone 5s on the left, Pixel 3 Lite vs. iPhone XS and iPhone XR on the right

We expect this phone to have a Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage (no microSD card slot), a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2,915mAh battery. The choice of Snapdragon SoC strongly suggests this phone is destined for Asian markets, but we just don't know Google's plans yet.