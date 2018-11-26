Google has just pushed out what we expect to be the last of Thanksgiving season's deals. For Cyber Monday Google has killed the previous $150-200 discounts for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, replacing them with a new promo that features a free Home Hub plus $50 in Google Store credit. Other discounts include a Daydream View for $40, customizable Pixel cases for $20 off, and a sort of smart home starter kit that comes with a Home Hub, Home, and Wifi three-pack for a hair under $450.

At a $150 value based on current sale prices for the Home Hub, the new Pixel deal is pretty crappy, especially considering you got that much (or more) as a much more useful upfront discount on Black Friday. But the old deal is now dead, so this is your only option through the Google Store now.

Humorously, there's even a sale on two-packs for the Home Max. I guess someone out there would be interested.

The list of new promotions included in Google's Cyber Monday sales is just below:

Pixel 3/3 XL Google Store - Free Home Hub w/purchase, plus $50 Google Store credit

Daydream View Google Store - $40 ($60 off, $100 MSRP)

My Case for Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL Google Store - 20-30 ($20 off, $40-50 MSRP)

Google Home Max two-pack Google Store - $648 ($150 off, $798 MSRP)

Google Home Hub + Google Home + Wifi 3-pack Google Store -$448 ($129 off, $577MSRP)



You can also peruse all of the other Google Store deals, which have been ongoing since Black Friday.