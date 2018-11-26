Black Friday and Cyber Monday are as much a way to clear out old stock as they are about big door-buster deals. Shocker: Essential still has some phones to unload. We've seen this device go on mega-sale a few times, but the Cyber Monday bundle is still rather compelling. You can get the phone, 360 camera, and more for $329.

The bundle includes an Essential Phone, 360 camera, camera case, and Earphones HD. Purchased separately at current prices, those items could cost almost $600. Unfortunately, you don't have any choice of colors. The white Essential Phone is the only version in stock. In addition, there's a 10% off sale for accessories, but this doesn't include the new HD Audio Adapter.

The sale is live now and runs through the end of the day (PST) or until supplies run out. There is also a limit of one bundle per customer. The accessory discount runs a bit longer, through December 2nd.