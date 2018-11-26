The Bose QuietComfort 25 wired headphone might be a little over four years old, but they still hold up remarkably well as a high-quality acoustic noise canceling headset at a great value. During the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales the headphones are even more affordable, dropping from a regular price of roughly $200 to $109.99 on Amazon.

That's almost half off, though the regular price may have been heading downward to begin with. In late October the price dipped to $177.50 on Amazon. Either way ($90 off or roughly $67 off), it's a strong deal - especially considering the QuietComfort 35 I is full price at $350 on Amazon, while the QuietComfort 35 II is $300.

Of course, you have to factor in the fact that both of the QC25's over-the-ear successors are wireless, but if you have a device with a 3.5mm headphone jack or don't mind using an adapter, it could be a good buy. If you're interested, you should note that there's not much time to decide - only until roughly the end of Cyber Monday.