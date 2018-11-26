Cyber Monday deals continue, and one of the hotter discounts currently available is for Arlo Pro and Pro 2 cameras. Whether you're after combination kit, an upgrade, or just one more camera to cover a specific spot, you can snag some sizable discounts for both generations at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Costco.
Prices on the OG Arlo Pro products are dropping like rocks. Back in May, we considered it a good price to get a 3-pack for $400, and now you can get it for 25% less at places like Costco. Amazon even had it on discount earlier today, but it didn't last long at that price.
If it's your first time considering an internet-connected surveillance system, check out our impressions for both the Arlo Pro and the Arlo Pro 2. Keep in mind, Arlo recently got a bit of additional software functionality to its Smart plans, and more features are coming soon.
Discounts are enumerated and categorized below:
- Arlo Pro
- 1-pack
- Amazon - $145 ($20-45 off recent pricing, $250 MSRP)
- 2-pack
- 3-pack
- Costco - $300 ($34 off recent prices, $470 MSRP)
- 4-pack
- 1-pack
- Arlo Pro 2
- 2-camera kit w/solar panel
- Amazon - $393 ($40-107 off recent prices)
- 2-camera kit w/doorbell
- Best Buy - $350 (advertised $150 off, $500 MSRP)
- 2-pack
- Amazon - $313 ($67-116 off recent prices, $480 MSRP)
- 4-pack
- Best Buy - $580 ($220 off $800 MSRP)
- 5-pack
- 2-camera kit w/solar panel
- Arlo Doorbell
- Best Buy - $60 ($20 off, $80 MSRP)
- Arlo Q Indoor Camera
- Best Buy - $100 ($50 off $150 MSRP)
