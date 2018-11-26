Cyber Monday deals continue, and one of the hotter discounts currently available is for Arlo Pro and Pro 2 cameras. Whether you're after combination kit, an upgrade, or just one more camera to cover a specific spot, you can snag some sizable discounts for both generations at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Costco.

Prices on the OG Arlo Pro products are dropping like rocks. Back in May, we considered it a good price to get a 3-pack for $400, and now you can get it for 25% less at places like Costco. Amazon even had it on discount earlier today, but it didn't last long at that price.

If it's your first time considering an internet-connected surveillance system, check out our impressions for both the Arlo Pro and the Arlo Pro 2. Keep in mind, Arlo recently got a bit of additional software functionality to its Smart plans, and more features are coming soon.

Discounts are enumerated and categorized below: