Hello, all, and welcome to another round of app sales. Today's list is quite large, much like it was for Black Friday, so get ready. Be looking for the few items that I've listed in bold.

Free

Apps

  1. Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
  2. Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
  3. Equalizer FX. Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
  4. TouchNap $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Solar System Encyclopedia : 3D Universe Astronomy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Extremely Deep Meditation (Pro) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Hacker.exe - Mobile Hacking Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Word Search Premium $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Historia Battles Rome DELUXE $1.50 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Historia Battles WW2 CFEL FULL $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. [Cyber Monday Offer] Pegs - Solitaire Halma $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Freelancer Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Rencounter: Ancient (Ad free) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Stickman Ninja 2: Ultimate ninja warrior $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. CashKnight ( Soul Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Dead Bunker II $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Reporter 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Sonny The Mad Man $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. 2 Player Quiz Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Hot Air Balloon 3d Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
  2. Star X 3D live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
  3. Anoo Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Belgium Icon Pack - FIFA World Cup Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Wallzy Pro - Personal UHD Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Abandoned Wallpapers 4K PRO Abandoned Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Amsterdam Wallpapers PRO 4K Netherlands Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Art Wallpapers 4K PRO - Art HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Asian Wallpapers 4K PRO Asian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Budapest Wallpapers PRO 4K Hungary Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Flatlay Wallpapers 4K PRO Flatlay HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Flower Wallpapers 4K Backgrounds Flora $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Hollywood Wallpapers 4K PRO Hollywood Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. India Wallpapers 4K PRO Indian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Luxury Wallpapers 4K PRO Luxury Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Mech-X for Zooper Widget Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  22. Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Ocean Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. PARIS Wallpapers 4K Pro ( PARIS Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Pink Wallpapers 4K PRO Pink Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. Pixel 3 Wallpapers 4K Pro Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. Pug Wallpapers 4K Pro Pug Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. Puppy Wallpapers 4K PRO Puppy Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. Purple Wallpapers 4K PRO Purple Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. Red Wallpapers 4K Red Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  31. Rose Wallpapers 4K Rose Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  32. Sad Wallpapers 4K PRO Sad Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  33. Science Wallpapers 4K PRO Science Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  34. Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  35. Switzerland Wallpapers PRO 4K Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  36. Tech Wallpapers 4K PRO Tech Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  37. Technology Wallpapers 4K Technology Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  38. Tokyo Wallpapers 4K PRO Japan Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  39. Wallpapers for Girls 4K PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  40. WATER Wallpapers 4K Pro ( WATER Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  41. Yellow Wallpapers 4K PRO Yellow Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  42. Yoga Wallpapers 4K PRO - Yoga Backgrounds HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  43. Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Abs workout PRO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  2. datmusic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  3. Hourly chime PRO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  4. Learn and play. English + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  5. Learn and play. German + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  6. Learn and play. Italian + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  7. Learn and play. Korean + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  8. Learn and play MULTI lingual + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  9. Learn and play. Polish + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  10. Learn and play. Russian + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  11. Learn and play. Spanish + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  12. Learn and play. Ukrainian + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  13. Learn and play. US English (American) + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  14. Learn Music Notes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  15. Learn Music Notes [Teacher Edition] $3.59 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  16. PrintHand Mobile Print Premium $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  17. Rudi Rainbow: Children's Book With Learning Games $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  18. Ski Tracker Gold Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  19. BODIED by J - Health & Fitness $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  20. HIIT - interval workout PRO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  21. KnowledgeBase Builder $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  22. Learning To Deal Blackjack (LTD) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  23. Learning To Deal Roulette (LTD) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  24. Omnichan Pro: 4chan and 8chan Client $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  25. Password Manager (WiFi Reader) $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  26. WiFi Analyzer Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  27. ElectroDroid Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  28. Goguryeo Panorama Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  29. Picasso on the Road Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  30. PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  31. Watch Face - Pujie Black for Android Wear OS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  32. Shapical Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  33. Vape Tool Pro $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  34. Alarm Clock & Timer & Stopwatch & Tasks & Contacts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  35. Local Weather Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  36. MobHearing $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  37. PingTools Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  38. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  39. VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  40. Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  41. Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  42. English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  43. English Spanish Dictionary Unabridged $24.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  44. English Thesaurus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Little Builders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  2. Little Fox Animal Doctor $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  3. Little Fox Music Box $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  4. Little Fox Train Adventures $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  5. Little Friends Dance Studio $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  6. Nighty Night Circus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  7. Nighty Night Forest $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  8. Orchard by HABA $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  9. Petting Zoo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  10. Pony Style Box $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  11. Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
  12. Unicorn Glitterluck Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  13. Friends of 10 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  14. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  15. Legend of the Skyfish $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  16. Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  17. The Deer God $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  18. Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  19. Nanuleu $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  20. Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. Rencounter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  22. Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  23. Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Storybook For Kids - English with Audio (Pro) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Andromeda Journey Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  2. Eclipse Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  3. Polkadots UI for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  4. Warp Jump to Destiny Wallpaper Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  5. White Wolf Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  6. Glitch - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. PIXELICIOUS - Best Pixel Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Pixeldrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days