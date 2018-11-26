Article Contents
Hello, all, and welcome to another round of app sales. Today's list is quite large, much like it was for Black Friday, so get ready. Be looking for the few items that I've listed in bold.
Free
Apps
- Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Equalizer FX. Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
- TouchNap $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Solar System Encyclopedia : 3D Universe Astronomy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Extremely Deep Meditation (Pro) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hacker.exe - Mobile Hacking Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Word Search Premium $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Historia Battles Rome DELUXE $1.50 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Historia Battles WW2 CFEL FULL $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- [Cyber Monday Offer] Pegs - Solitaire Halma $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Freelancer Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rencounter: Ancient (Ad free) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stickman Ninja 2: Ultimate ninja warrior $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CashKnight ( Soul Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker II $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reporter 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2 Player Quiz Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hot Air Balloon 3d Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Star X 3D live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Anoo Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Belgium Icon Pack - FIFA World Cup Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Wallzy Pro - Personal UHD Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Abandoned Wallpapers 4K PRO Abandoned Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Amsterdam Wallpapers PRO 4K Netherlands Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Art Wallpapers 4K PRO - Art HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Asian Wallpapers 4K PRO Asian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Budapest Wallpapers PRO 4K Hungary Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flatlay Wallpapers 4K PRO Flatlay HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flower Wallpapers 4K Backgrounds Flora $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hollywood Wallpapers 4K PRO Hollywood Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- India Wallpapers 4K PRO Indian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Luxury Wallpapers 4K PRO Luxury Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mech-X for Zooper Widget Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ocean Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- PARIS Wallpapers 4K Pro ( PARIS Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pink Wallpapers 4K PRO Pink Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel 3 Wallpapers 4K Pro Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pug Wallpapers 4K Pro Pug Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Puppy Wallpapers 4K PRO Puppy Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Purple Wallpapers 4K PRO Purple Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Red Wallpapers 4K Red Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rose Wallpapers 4K Rose Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sad Wallpapers 4K PRO Sad Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Science Wallpapers 4K PRO Science Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Switzerland Wallpapers PRO 4K Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tech Wallpapers 4K PRO Tech Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Technology Wallpapers 4K Technology Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tokyo Wallpapers 4K PRO Japan Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wallpapers for Girls 4K PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WATER Wallpapers 4K Pro ( WATER Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Yellow Wallpapers 4K PRO Yellow Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Yoga Wallpapers 4K PRO - Yoga Backgrounds HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Abs workout PRO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- datmusic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Hourly chime PRO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn and play. English + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn and play. German + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn and play. Italian + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn and play. Korean + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn and play MULTI lingual + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn and play. Polish + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn and play. Russian + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn and play. Spanish + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn and play. Ukrainian + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn and play. US English (American) + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn Music Notes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Learn Music Notes [Teacher Edition] $3.59 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- PrintHand Mobile Print Premium $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Rudi Rainbow: Children's Book With Learning Games $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Ski Tracker Gold Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- BODIED by J - Health & Fitness $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- HIIT - interval workout PRO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- KnowledgeBase Builder $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learning To Deal Blackjack (LTD) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learning To Deal Roulette (LTD) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Omnichan Pro: 4chan and 8chan Client $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Password Manager (WiFi Reader) $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- WiFi Analyzer Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- ElectroDroid Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Goguryeo Panorama Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Picasso on the Road Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Watch Face - Pujie Black for Android Wear OS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Shapical Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vape Tool Pro $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Alarm Clock & Timer & Stopwatch & Tasks & Contacts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Local Weather Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MobHearing $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PingTools Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- English Spanish Dictionary Unabridged $24.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- English Thesaurus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Little Builders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Little Fox Animal Doctor $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Little Fox Music Box $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Little Fox Train Adventures $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Little Friends Dance Studio $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Nighty Night Circus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Nighty Night Forest $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Orchard by HABA $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Petting Zoo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Pony Style Box $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Unicorn Glitterluck Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Friends of 10 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Legend of the Skyfish $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Deer God $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nanuleu $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rencounter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Storybook For Kids - English with Audio (Pro) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Andromeda Journey Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Eclipse Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Polkadots UI for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Warp Jump to Destiny Wallpaper Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- White Wolf Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Glitch - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PIXELICIOUS - Best Pixel Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixeldrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
