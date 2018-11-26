Amazon is currently running a Deal of the Day on the Acer Chromebook Spin 13, discounting it to $699.99 from $899. You can make it yours for $200 off the regular price. It's currently out of stock at the time of this post, but is expected to come back in stock on Nov. 29, 2018 and you can still buy it.

The 2-in-1 Chromebook, which comes toting a Wacom stylus, is a substantial 13" laptop that features a fantastic IPS panel and impressive performance coupled with great battery life. It features an 8th gen i5 8250U processor, a 13.5" 2256 x 1504 touchscreen, and plenty of other amenities in a package clearly aimed at the professional on the go. We reviewed the Chromebook Spin 13, however, and found a few various design issues that gave it a bizarre, simultaneous premium and cheap feeling, but it certainly hit a few high notes, too.

For the price, if you need a high-performing Chromebook with a Wacom digitizer that you know will get a workout, this looks like a decent deal – so long as you don't mind light peeking out from between the keys on the backlit keyboard.