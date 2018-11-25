Caseology isn't a company traditionally known for its screen protectors, but it looks like its glass screen protector 2-packs for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are pretty well-reviewed. If you have a Pixel 3 or 3 XL and need a screen protector, these screen protectors are currently free — yes, $0.00 — on Caseology's site.
These Caseology screen protectors actually have some pretty good reviews, and they even come with guides to help you align the protector properly. Some reviews mention a halo that is almost universal to screen protectors for phones with curved-edge screens, but hey, these are only $15 for a 2-pack when they're not discounted. You can't expect perfection for free.
Oddly enough, the discount isn't shown on the listing; it only comes up in your cart and at checkout. This is likely a price mistake of sorts, but if you have a Pixel 3 or 3 XL, an order is worth a shot.
It turns out that all screen protectors on Caseology's site are currently free. Interesting.
It's worth noting that Caseology doesn't make screen protectors for all phones it produces cases for, so you'll have to dig around to see if one for your phone is available.
- Source:
- Caseology (Pixel 3),
- (Pixel 3 XL)
- Thanks:
- Shane
