Caseology isn't a company traditionally known for its screen protectors, but it looks like its glass screen protector 2-packs for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are pretty well-reviewed. If you have a Pixel 3 or 3 XL and need a screen protector, these screen protectors are currently free — yes, $0.00 — on Caseology's site.

These Caseology screen protectors actually have some pretty good reviews, and they even come with guides to help you align the protector properly. Some reviews mention a halo that is almost universal to screen protectors for phones with curved-edge screens, but hey, these are only $15 for a 2-pack when they're not discounted. You can't expect perfection for free.

Oddly enough, the discount isn't shown on the listing; it only comes up in your cart and at checkout. This is likely a price mistake of sorts, but if you have a Pixel 3 or 3 XL, an order is worth a shot.