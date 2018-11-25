Action cameras are a great way to capture, well, action. Designed to be both tough and low profile, they're easy to strap to your body to record your adventures hang gliding (or whatever). They're generally pretty pricey, though, with some high-end models going for hundreds of dollars. The Yi 4K Action Camera is already a nice bargain at its normal price of $121.99, and you can currently get 20 percent off the little guy on Amazon.

The Yi has all the features you'd expect out of an action camera. It can record in 4K at 30 frames per second for up to two hours on a single charge, and it can eke out 60 frames per second at lower resolutions. It can also take 12-megapixel stills, and you can share files from the camera to your phone over Bluetooth.

There's a 20-percent-off coupon on the product page you can activate to save $24.40 on the camera for a final price of $97.59. As an added bonus, you can snag a free waterproof case with it, too, by adding both to your cart and entering the promo code AXMZLVDT at checkout. The case is normally $38.59 on its own, so you're saving about $63 on the order in all. Not bad at all.