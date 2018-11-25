If you are looking for a 100% wire free and weatherproof outdoor wireless security camera that works with rechargeable batteries and solar panels, then look no further than the Argus 2 Security Camera and Solar Panel Power Supply from Reolink. Not only is this camera and solar charger the perfect solution for home surveillance, but the wireless design of the camera guarantees installation will be a breeze. This is why we are excited to announce that Reolink and AP have teamed up to give away four cameras and four solar panels to four lucky readers.

The Reolink Argus 2 comes equipped with a micro USB connector on the battery, supports up to 64G SD card, has an IP65 weatherproof rating, a PIR motion sensor, and supports 1080p Starlight Color Night Vision. You use the security camera wherever you like, thanks to its 2.4GHz wireless design, and the waterproofing ensures that leaving it outdoors is no problem at all. Of course, the best feature of the security camera is that it supports Reolink's weatherproof Solar Panel Power Supply, which means you won't ever have to worry about charging the camera manually.

The Reolink Argus 2 normally retails for $129.99, but today Reolink and AP have a special deal available for all of our readers that will save them 30% off the regular retail price. This way you can snag a camera on Amazon right now for $90.99. Just make sure to click on the 30% coupon checkbox under the price of the Amazon listing. You can also grab a compatible Reolink Solar Panel Power Supply for 20% off the the regular $29.99 price, bringing it down to $23.99.

Purchase camera here: Reolink Argus 2 Security Camera

Purchase solar panel here: Reolink Solar Panel Power Supply

This giveaway will run from Friday, November 23rd to 11:59pm PT on Sunday, November 25th. 4 winners will be selected, and each will receive one Reolink Argus 2 and one Reolink Solar Panel Power Supply. Only United States residents may enter. Good luck everyone!

Reolink Argus 2 and Solar Panel giveaway

