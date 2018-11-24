As we get closer to Christmas, odds are a lot of you are going to be traveling. If you need something to help you drown out the sound of other people, then Amazon might have the deal for you. Today only, you can grab a pair of certified refurbished V-MODA Crossfade Wireless (in all four colors) for just $99.

V-MODA is a popular audio brand, and the Crossfade Wireless is one of the better-known options out there. It supports simultaneous device pairing, has a built-in microphone, and can last up to twelve hours. You have four snazzy color options to choose from, each for $99.

This is part of Amazon's Gold Box deal, so you only have a few hours left to get in on it.