The Nokia 6.1 is among our favorite budget phones — you only need to read our review to know how much we enjoyed it, even if it still has a few drawbacks. Its price has been steadily trending downwards over the last few months, from $270 to $230, then $199, and finally $180 as part of the Black Friday festivities. That precipitous drop in price makes for a savings of $50 from this time last month, making the phone the cheapest it has ever been by a large margin.

$180 won't get you a tinker toy, either. The Nokia 6.1 has a Snapdragon 630, full aluminum unibody construction, 3GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, 5.5" 1080p IPS display, 3,000mAh battery, and it's even been updated to Android 9 Pie.

Perhaps its only shortcomings are a middling camera and a poor speaker. But for this reduced price, those are small complaints.

The Nokia 6.1 is available for $179 at Amazon in both white and black. Best Buy and B&H Photo also have it at the same price, but only in black.