It's that time of the year. The most corporate and commercial of holidays, Black Friday, is upon us again. As ever, we've got our eyes and ears out for the best deals we can find. For your convenience, we've put all the best stuff we've spotted into a single list, saving you time as well as money. Let's get started.

You're probably familiar with how we handle deals here at Android Police, but just in case you aren't, here's how it works. When possible, we try to avoid making bloated price comparisons. We all know a two-year-old phone isn't worth its launch price anymore, and half the stuff on Amazon is on perpetual discount these days (or marked up before going on sale). That means $300 off MSRP sometimes works out to only $40 or $50 off compared to recent historical prices. And if we notice that discontinuity, we'll be honest when we tell you what the discounts are.

For additional convenience, we'll be providing regular updates to this post with newly spotted deals, as well as reminders for when anticipated deals included on the list go live.

Today's (11/24 ~3:00 PM ET) changes: With Black Friday itself over, new deals have stopped trickling in. Although we've spotted a few decent discounts for TVs left that we previously missed, don't expect too much in the way of new sales until (Cyber) Monday. We've crossed off all the items on this list which have either sold out or risen in price, and a large chunk of those that remain are set to expire tonight. So if you were debating the merits of anything still left on this list, it's worth clicking through to see if it is among those with an expiration date. While many deals will be sticking around until Monday, not all of them will. Just because it's such a steal, I'd like to point out that the $1/month Hulu subscription (for one year) is still around, since it can save you $84 if you're already willing to put up with ads. Verizon has also dropped the price of the JBL Link View a further $25, bringing it to a mere $125. If you want an audio-first smart display, that's the best price on the best product for the job, at $75 less than any other retailer (even on sale). About an hour after we first spotted it, it's back up to $150. The full list of new additions to our roundup since the last update is below: Hulu Subscription Hulu - $1 a month for a year (down from $8 a month)

Sony XBR49X900F 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model) Amazon - $898 ($200 off from $1,100 MSRP)

Samsung 49" NU 8000 Smart 4K UHD TV Amazon - $598 ($50-100 off recent prices, $698 MSRP)

Vizio 55" P-series 2160P 4K UHD TV w/HDR Best Buy - $65o ($150 off $800 MSRP)

Sonos One w/Alexa Amazon - $175 ($25 off, $200 MSRP)

JBL Link View Verizon - $125 $150 ( $125 $100 off, $250 MSRP)

YI 4K Action and Sports Camera, 4K/30fps Amazon - $98 w/coupon on Amazon page ($45 off, $122 MSRP)

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-ear Headphones (refurbished) Gunmetal Amazon - $99 ($65 off $165 MSRP, Deal of the day, today only ) White/Silver Amazon - $99 ($65 off $165 MSRP, Deal of the day, today only ) Chrome Amazon - $99 ($65 off $165 MSRP, Deal of the day, today only ) Red Amazon - $99 ($65 off $165 MSRP, Deal of the day, today only )

Acer Chromebook 15 16GB Best Buy - $170 ($30 off $200 MSRP)

Fibit Alta HR Amazon Small Blue/Gray - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Black - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Fuchsia - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Large Blue/Gray - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Black - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Fuchsia - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Fitbit - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Target Small Black - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Blue/Gray - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Large Black - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Blue/Gray - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Best Buy Small Black - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Blue/Gray - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Large Black - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP) Blue/Gray - $80 ($50 off recent prices, $150 MSRP)



Phones

Carrier promotions

These discounts are sometimes nothing less than thinly veiled contracts (frequently with a poor value, but impressive/marketable up-front numbers), so be careful.

Chromebooks & Tablets

Amazon tablets

Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet Amazon - $70 ($30 off, $100 MSRP)

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP)

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet Amazon - $90 ($40 off, $130 MSRP)

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Amazon - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)



Smart Speakers/Displays

Amazon speakers/displays

Amazon Echo Dot Amazon - $24 ($26 off, $50 MSRP,)

Amazon Echo Dot (spy on your) Kids Edition Amazon - $50, or three for $100 ($20-$110 off, $70 MSRP)

Amazon 2nd gen Echo Amazon - $70, or two for $120 ($30-80 off, $100 MSRP)

Amazon Echo Plus Amazon - $110 ($40 off, $150 MSRP)

Amazon Echo Spot Amazon - $90 or two for $160 ($40-100 off, $130 MSRP)

Amazon Echo Show Amazon - $180 or two for $340 ($50-120 off, $230 MSRP)



Smart Home

Living Room

TVs

Sony 55" XBR55X900F Amazon - $1,100 ($100 off, $1,200 MSRP)

Sony 65" XBR65X850F Amazon - $1,000 ($400 off, $1,400 MSRP)

Sony 75" XBR75X850F Amazon - $1,800 ($500 off, $2,300 MSRP)

Sony XBR49X900F 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model) Amazon - $898 ($200 off from $1,100 MSRP)

Toshiba 32" 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition Amazon - $130 (~$20 off recent prices, $180 MSRP)

Insignia 39" 1080p Smart TV Fire TV Edition Amazon - $190 ($60 off, $230 MSRP)

Toshiba 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition Amazon - $300 ($100 off, $400 MSRP)

Samsung 43" NU 7100 Smart 4K UHD TV Samsung - $380 ($120 off $500 MSRP)

Samsung 49" NU 8000 Smart 4K UHD TV Amazon - $598 ($50-100 off recent prices, $698 MSRP)

Samsung 50" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV Samsung - $420 ($180 of $600 MSRP)

Samsung 55" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV Samsung - $520 ($180 off $700 MSRP)

Samsung 58" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV Samsung - $550 ($100 off $650 MSRP)

Samsung 55" NU 7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD TV Samsung - $580 ($220 off $800 MSRP)

Samsung 65" NU6900 Smart 4K TV (2018) Samsung - $650 ($180 off $820 MSRP)

Samsung 75" NU6900 Smart 4K TV (2018) Samsung - $1,200 ($300 off $1,500 MSRP)

LG 43UK6090 43" 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV BJ's - $270 ($80 off $350 MSRP)

Samsung UN65NU730 65" 4K Curved Smart LED TV & $50 Google Play Credit BJ's - $800 ($100 off $900 MSRP, originally scheduled for 11/26-12-24, but seems to be live now)

Samsung UN75NU710DFXZA 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV BJ's - $1280 ($300 off $1580 MSRP, originally scheduled for 11/26-12-24, but seems to be live now)

Vizio 55" P-series 2160P 4K UHD TV w/HDR Best Buy - $65o ($150 off $800 MSRP)



Set top/streaming devices

Amazon streaming devices

Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP)

Fire TV Cube Amazon - $60 ($60 off, $120 MSRP)

Fire TV Recast 500GB with two tuners Amazon - $180 ($50 off, $230 MSRP)

Fire TV Recast 1TB with four tuners Amazon - $220 ($60 off, $280 MSRP)



Home audio

Accessories

Headphones

Smartwatches/Fitness wearables

Non-smart speakers

Power/batteries

Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad 2-Pack Samsung - $40 ($60 off, $100 MSRP)

JOT Portable Battery Base for Google Home Mini Ninety7 - $30 ($5 off, $35 MSRP)

LOFT Portable Battery Base for Google Home Ninety7 - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)

VAUX Portable Speaker for Echo Dot Ninety7 - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)

DOX Portable Battery Base for Echo Dot Ninety7 - $20 ($20 off, $40 MSRP)

SKY TOTE Portable Battery Base for Echo 2 Ninety7 - $50, ($10 off, $60 MSRP)

Pixel Stand Best Buy - $40 ($40 off, $80 MSRP) Verizon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP)

RAVPower 27000mAh battery w/ AC outlet Amazon - $104 w/coupon 637ZXN95 ($26 off, $130 MSRP)

RAVPower 26800 PD 30W Type C charger Amazon - $52 w/coupon 64APG9BG ($28 off, $80 MSRP)

Choetech 7.5W Qi Fast Wireless Charging Stand Amazon - $10 w/coupon TOMT524S ($7 off, $17 MSRP)

Choetech 7.5W Fast Wireless Car Charger Amazon - $16 /coupon YUW3EX6I ($20 off, $36 MSRP)

18W USB- C Wall Charger Amazon - $9 w/coupon G8LJYWTG ($5 off recent pricing, $16 MSRP)

Easy One Touch Wireless Dash & Windshield Amazon - $33 ($17 off, MSRP $50, Amazon Deal of the Day 11/23 )

Anker PowerCore 26800 Amazon - $38 ($17-27 off, MSRP $65)

Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh Amazon - $20 ($13 off, $34 MSRP)

Anker PowerCore Lite 20000mAh Amazon - $33 ($21 off, $54 MSRP)

AUKEY USB C Charger with 18W Power Delivery 3.0 Black Amazon - $15 w/coupon on Amazon listing ($7 off, $22 MSRP) White Amazon - $15 w/coupon on Amazon listing ($7 off, $22 MSRP)

AUKEY USB C Charger with 30W Power Delivery 2.0 & 18W Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Charger Amazon - $30 w/coupon on Amazon listing ($13 off, $43 MSRP)

AUKEY Bluetooth Receiver Car Kit with 3-Port USB Car Charger, Magnetic Base, and Built-In Microphone Amazon - $14 w/coupon BFRID008 ($10 off, $24 MSRP)

AUKEY LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger and 4 Brightness Levels Amazon - $26 w/coupon on Amazon listing ($14 off, $40 MSRP)

TOPGREENER High Speed USB Wall Outlet White Amazon - $15 ($1-5 off recent prices, $20 MSRP) Black Amazon - $17 ($4 off, $21 MSRP) Ivory Amazon - $17 ($4 off, $21 MSRP) Light Almond Amazon - $17 ($4 off, $21 MSRP)

