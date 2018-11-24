Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have the release of a mobile Assassins Creed strategy game, a limited early access release for Gameloft's take on the battle royale genre, and a beautiful adventure game that tells a classic heartfelt story. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Assassin's Creed Rebellion

Android Police coverage: Assassin's Creed Rebellion is available on Android a day early

Assassin's Creed Rebellion has been a long time coming. Now that the title is officially available, I have to say it's not that bad of a game. You'll have to ignore the loot box system and the many in-app purchases tied to it, but at least the strategic gameplay holds up. You'll have to navigate room to room as you decide the best way to take down enemies and ultimately assassinate your target. It's like a 2D X-Com, but with a bunch of free-to-play aspects.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Royale Rising Battle Build Survival Arena

Android Police coverage: Gameloft's Royale Rising just landed on the Play Store as a limited early access title

Royale Rising is a limited early access title from Gameloft. This is intended to be the company's battle royale release. The controls aren't great, and the gameplay is very unbalanced for new players. Music is also missing, though sound effects have made the cut. I suppose that's why Gameloft is looking for feedback, as there is clearly a lot of work that still needs to be done before this one is ready for prime time.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Storm Boy

Storm Boy may have arrived on the Play Store a day late, but now that it's here, I'd like to recommend it to anyone looking for something a little different. The production value is through the roof, which means you can expect some fantastic graphics. Just keep in mind that this is a game designed as a journey that tells a fairytale-like story, and as this story unfolds, you'll get to play through a few different mini-games. While this sort of setup is a little more casual than people may at first suspect, the adorable journey is indeed worth the asking price.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Where Shadows Slumber

Where Shadows Slumber is a puzzle adventure game in the same vein as Monument Valley. The graphics are colorful, and the puzzle-filled gameplay is enjoyable. There are eight different worlds to explore, and an intriguing story will unfold as you progress. If you enjoy beautiful puzzle games with intricate levels, delightful stories, and solid controls, then look no further than Where Shadows Slumber.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shmatoosto

Shmatoosto contains three separate games that are all based around hitting balls with other balls. Each game is totally different from the last, which should keep players entertained for a while. While the graphics may be on the dull side of things, there are no advertisements or in-app purchases in this release, which means there is little to no reason not to check it out.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Black Mirror™ Nosedive

Black Mirror Nosedive is a tie-in app for the physical board game NOSEDIVE, which should be available at Target on November 25th. This app allows the player to control their social score in the game, which is tied to the core card-collecting gameplay and will affect the outcome when each player's score is totaled at the end of the match.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Steps & Dragons

Steps & Dragons looks pretty good, but it could use some polish when it comes to the gameplay. It's not clear if you are competing against the computer or an actual person. Your goal is to get to the top of the steps and take advantage of any power-ups along the way. The thing is, this plays out in a turn-based fashion. All in all the gameplay isn't very intuitive, but there is still some fun to be had.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Stack Hit

Stack Hit is a simple game with minimal graphics. Your goal is to shoot each block with precise timing so that you always hit them in the center. If your aim is off, then you'll have to start over anew. How far will you be able to make it before you miss a block?

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Archimedes: Eureka! (Platinum)

Archimedes: Eureka is a new strategy game from JetDogs Oy, a studio that tends to concentrate on the genre. There are seven different episodes to explore, split up between 100 different levels. As you build estates, bridges, portals, and zip lines, you'll earn revenue, which will help you to reach your goal of meeting your in-game friend Hercules.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Ball Pack

Ball Pack is a new casual game from Ketchapp, and it's actually pretty difficult. Eventually, you'll reach the point that there are four balls on the screen at the same time, and you'll have to tap on each one to make them jump over the gaps in their tracks. This is more difficult than you may at first suspect, especially when more that one gap aligns at the same time. One thing to keep in mind is that there are ads that will play after every second level, which is annoying. Luckily you can remove them with a single IAP.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Rev Heads Rally

Rev Heads Rally is a new kart racing game from Spunge Games. If you are familiar with titles like Mario Kart or Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing, then you'll totally understand how to play this game. There are thirty customizable cars, three world themes, and eighteen tracks. Plus there are plenty of powerups scattered around each track to help you as you race to first place.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Criminal Minds: The Mobile Game

Criminal Minds takes the characters from the hit CBS TV series and places them into a mobile game filled with dramatic crime stories. The player gets to fill a role in each story so that they can experience what it is like to be part of the FBI team. Only the first episode is free, and then you'll have to pay for each new episode through in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $9.99

Dawn Break -Ice and Fire-

Dawn Break - Ice and Fire is your typical mobile free-to-play action RPG. It contains an anime theme, with three player types you can control. The first is the Silver Phantom, the second is an Ice Crystal Angel, and the third is a Flame Warlock. Along with these three heroes, you can also expect to find 100 levels to explore.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Space Wingmen : Stylish Arcade Shooting

Space Wingmen bills itself as a stylish arcade shooter and I have to say I agree. The bright graphics are eye-catching, and the thumping music fits with the hectic bullet-filled gameplay. As you progress, you'll have the chance to upgrade your wingmen and fighters to ensure they are powerful enough to take on the strongest of foes, plus the various game modes ensure you won't run out of content anytime soon.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $44.99

UNO!™

Over the years there have been more than a few UNO releases on the Play Store. It would seem each release finds an entirely new way to monetize the game, and Mattel163 Limited's version looks to be almost as bad as Gameloft's recently delisted offering UNO & Friends. For some reason, the UNO license has been passed around more than a football, which is odd for such a simple card game. Do people really want to spend money endlessly for a shallow color-matching card game?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $79.99

Crush the Castle: Siege Master

Crush the Castle: Siege Master is a castle-crushing game similar in style to the original Angry Birds. While this release may be extremely late to the party, it offers solid gameplay and attractive graphics. Your job is to of course knock down castles with your trusty trebuchet, and you better believe there's plenty of cool projectiles you can take advantage of to smite your foes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Slide Match - Life is a puzzle

Slide Match plays like one of those little tile-sliding puzzle games you can win at fairs and carnivals. The goal is to match the image displayed at the top of your screen by sliding tiles around on the board until everything lines up appropriately. It's an easy concept to pick up, but the later puzzles can get very challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $264.99

