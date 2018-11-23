Thought we were going to let the Americans have all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount fun? Well, think again, as I've put together a list of some of the best deals you can find in the United Kingdom. It's not exhaustive, by any means, as I'm only one man and there are tons of discounts flying around, but there's hopefully an offer or two you might find useful.
Without a doubt, my favorite deal is for the Google Pixelbook. The keyboard on that thing blows everything else out of the water, and £699 is a great price. My other top tip is the Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones with ANC — £130 off those is an excellent discount. Take a look at what else you can snap up on the cheap below.
- Pixelbook — from £699 (Save £300) — One of the best deals around this Black Friday.
- Pixel 3 — from £699 (save £40)
- Pixel 3 XL — from £829 (save £40) — both disappointing discounts, I know, especially when compared to the US savings of $150 and $200.
- Pixel 2 — £429 (save £200)
- Pixel 2 XL — £599 (save £200) — That's a bit more like it, but you can still get it much cheaper second hand or refurbished.
- Home Hub — £99 (save £40)
- Home Mini
- £29 (save £20)
- Even cheaper at £25 (save £24)
- Home — £79 (save £50)
- Home Max — £349 (save £50)
- Chromecast (3rd gen) — £20 (save £10)
- Chromecast Ultra — £54 (save £15)
- Google WiFi
- 1-pack — £99 (save £30)
- 2-pack — £179 (save £50)
- 3-pack — £269 (save £60)
- Nest Cam Outdoor — £149 (save £30)
Amazon
- Echo Dot (3rd gen)— £24.99 (save £25)
- Echo (2nd gen) — £54.99 (save £35)
- Echo Plus — £109.99 (save £30)
- Echo Show (2nd gen) — £169.99 (save £50)
- Echo Spot — £89.99 (save £30)
- Fire TV Stick — £24.99 (save £15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD — £34.99 (save £15)
- Fire 7-inch Tablet — £39.99 (save £20)
- Fire HD 8-inch Tablet — £49.99 (save £30)
- Fire 7-inch Kids Edition — £59.99 (save £40)
- Kindle Paperwhite — £89.99 (save £30)
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 — £799 (save £100)
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung — £599 (save £140)
- John Lewis — £569 (save £180)
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ — £769 (save £100)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 — £449 (save £160)
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ — £539 (save £160)
- OnePlus 6 — from £399 (save £70)
- Nokia 7.1 — £229.99 (save £70)
- Nokia 3.1 — £119 (save £30)
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 14 — £159 (save $40)
- Asus Chromebook Flip C302 — £399 (save £100)
Audio
- Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Headphones — £199.99 (save £130)
- Bose QuietComfort QC35 II Wireless Headphones — £289 (save £40)
- Sonos One — £174 (save £25) — Also available in packs of two, three, and four.
- Sonos Beam Soundbar — £349 (save £50)
- Sonos Sub — £599 (save £100)
- Sonos Playbase — £590 (save £110)
Other
- JBL Link View — $174.99 (save £75)
- Lenovo Smart Display
- 10-inch — £199.99 (save £30)
- 8-inch — £129.99 (save £50)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro — £149 (save £70)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 — £129 (save £50)
- Nvidia Shield TV
There should be plenty to get your teeth into there, and if I see any other good shouts I'll be sure to add them in. Happy shopping!
