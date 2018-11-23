OnePlus already knocked a few bucks off the price of the OnePlus 6 in advance of Black Friday, but it's not ignoring the traditional day of deals. Today, you can get a free charger with the OnePlus 6T, or you can grab some accessories for the older phones at a steep discount.

The 6T charger deal comes in several forms. OnePlus lists these as "bundles," but that term is a bit grandiose. The two lower-tier models (6 and 8GB RAM) come with a spare wall charger (a $35 value). Those phones are $549 and $579, respectively. The $629 OnePlus 6T with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage includes a free car charger (worth $50). If you buy a phone, our referral link also gets you $20 to spend on accessories.

The accessory deals are for the OnePlus 6 and 5T only. If you picked up a cheap OP6 the other day, this is a good chance to stock up on accessories.