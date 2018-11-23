Home security used to be something you couldn't effectively do yourself, but recent advances in connected cameras and alarms have changed things. Home security cameras you can monitor yourself can be pretty affordable, especially with sales like this one: you can currently grab Logitech's Circle 2 security cameras for $80 off.

The Circle 2 records in up to 1080p, with a 180-degree field of view and night vision that can see up to 15 feet in the dark. It comes in both wired and wireless configurations; both transmit video over Wi-Fi, but the wireless model operates in an energy-saving mode when disconnected from a power source, using an internal battery to record short clips when it detects motion. They both work indoors or outdoors, too, assuming you've got a stable connection that reaches outside your home.

These prices aren't retailer-exclusive, but each model has started selling out in places. As of writing, the wired model is available for $99.99 at Best Buy and B&H. The wireless is $119.99 at Amazon and Crutchfield. Get 'em before they're gone.