There are plenty of options for streaming video on the internet these days, but Hulu remains one of the most popular thanks to its integration with all the major networks. You can get quicker access to new content, but there are more restrictions than, for example, Netflix. This Black Friday, you can give Hulu a shot for an astoundingly low price of just $0.99 per month.

As you may be aware, there are several tiers of Hulu service. There's the base service with ads, and ad-free version, and the live TV plan. Hulu also offers premium add-ons like HBO, Showtime, and so on. This 99-cent deal is for the basic ad-infused service. That means you'll usually get a pre-roll ad as well as several ad breaks throughout the video. These are all unskippable.

Hulu usually costs $7.99 per month for this level of service, making this a pretty good deal. You get the $0.99 price for 12 months, at which time you lose the discount. The no-commercial plan remains undiscounted, but you can add those premium channels to the discounted basic tier if you want. This deal is available through 11/26 at 11:59AM PST.