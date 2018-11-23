Google has dropped the price on its latest pair of flagships via the Google Store between $150-200, but Project Fi is set to one-up that offer. From now until next Tuesday (11/27) you can get a cumulative $400 off either the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL — $200 in an up-front discount, and $200 in the form of bill credits.

Don't like bill credits? You can also get an up-front $400 off the LG V35 ThinQ or G7 ThinQ with activation. Love bill credits? You can get $350 towards service if you get the older Pixel 2 XL. And if you just want something cheap, the Moto G6 and Moto X4 are $150-250 off (with activation).

We’re giving you a sign to skip the shopping lines. 🛍️ Get $200 off and $200 in Fi credit when you buy a Pixel 3 this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.https://t.co/SpqEW1WqwA pic.twitter.com/IEgZfII1rA — Project Fi (@projectfi) November 23, 2018

There's an extensive set of terms and conditions associated with the promotions, which are running through November 27th. That should give you some time to debate the merits of these discounts if you're on the fence. Some of them have no-long term service requirements, while others dictate that you have the phone activated and used on a Fi account for a specific period of time to stay eligible for the discount.

If you're down for Project Fi's service — which, as of this year, even has a pseudo-unlimited plan in the form of "bill protection" — then these Black Friday offers are worth your attention.