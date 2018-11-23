As far as Chromebooks go, the Asus Flip C302 is still one of our favorites. It has an awesome feature set and is still one of our top picks for a Chrome OS device that isn't a Pixelbook. And it is Amazon's deal of the day: $399.99, or a $100 off.

The C302 sports a solid unibody chassis, the Intel m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 12.5" 1080p IPS LCD touchscreen with a 360° hinge, and 64GB of storage. It remains one of Corbin's favorite Chromebooks, and you can read his long-term thoughts here.

$100 off a very competent Chromebook is worth noting, and you have about twelve hours at time of writing to take advantage of it. Just hit up the source link below to get started.