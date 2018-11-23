Chromebook deals abound this holiday season, so this one isn't too surprising. Asus' recently-announced C423 is down to $229.99 at Costco and B&H from the $269.99 MSRP, with some other outlets asking a tad more.

For a bit over $200, the C423 isn't all bad. It has a 14" 1366x768 display, two USB-C and two USB-A ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack. It's got pretty good battery life and a passable keyboard, even though it has the underwhelming Intel N3350 CPU, plus 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of RAM. In the interest of full disclosure, I am currently in the process of reviewing this particular Chromebook. For $230, it's not a bad deal if you want a cheap laptop that has a larger screen (and I wouldn't blame you if you did).

Besides Costco and B&H, Asus itself is selling the C423 for $239.99, and Amazon tops the bunch at $259.99. It's worth bearing in mind that Costco is offering a 2-year warranty (plus a bonus sleeve and mouse), and the sale there goes through November 26. I'll include all pertinent links below, so you have some options to choose from.