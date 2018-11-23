Article Contents
It's Black Friday, so that means there's a lot of sales to sort through. Let me add to that mix with some app sales, and boy are there a lot. So have fun with your shopping and we'll be back after the weekend for more.
Free
Apps
- Budget Book Pro - Personal Finance Budget Manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Christmas Gift List Full $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- App Backup & Share Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rotation Control Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- World Clock Pro - Timezones and City Infos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- HeritageDaily $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Anime Pose 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Anime Girl Pose 3D $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Chibi avatar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Breathing Point - Relax, Calm, Breathe Meditation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BLeBRiTY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Terra Fighter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Can you escape prison - Portal PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lone Hero RPG | VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mini Arcade Golf: Pocket Tours $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Quadropoly Academy - Data Science for Board Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Age of Civilizations Africa $1.95 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Infinity Dungeon VIP: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- League of Stickman 2018- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mental Hospital III $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Penguin Memory for Kids $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Super Dangerous Trap $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Games for Kids Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reporter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knife Hit for Smartwatch $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nordic Storm Solitaire (Full) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Mystery of Blackthorn Castle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bestia - Beastly Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Minimalist - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bear for Zooper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ortus Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- S8-UI Note 8Launcher Icon Pack- Nova, Apex, Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Wallpaper Club Auto Wallpaper Changer[NO ADS] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vacuum Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- E6B Pathfinder Pro (Flight Computer) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Easy Scanner Pro $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 hours
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Medical ID - In Case of Emergency (ICE) $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Yoga for Everyone $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- CalenGoo - Calendar and Tasks $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Chinese Dictionary PRO $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Chinese HSK 1 PRO $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Color Assist $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Galileo Pro / Offline Maps and Navigation $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Light DJ Deluxe - Light Shows for Smart Lights $79.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mathematiqa $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Valley Planner $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tradfri Melodi - IKEA Lights dancing to music $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ba Financial Calculator plus $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bicycle Maintenance Guide for Android $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Plumb-bob + $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Screen Lock Pro - The Power button saver $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Telescope calculator (no ads) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ultimate Food Value Diary - Diet & Weight Tracker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alarm clock PRO $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- BiScan for GM $29.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Drawing for Kids and Toddlers. $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- FK Kernel Manager - for all devices & Kernels $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- HamStudy.org $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hue Music $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Thai Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Vietnamese Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Librera PRO - Book reader and PDF (no Ads) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Log Dyno - Onboard Horsepower and Torque CSV Dyno $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Servers Ultimate Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Swipe for Facebook Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ultra GPS Logger $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Baby Led Kitchen $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bimostitch Panorama Stitcher Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $59.90 -> $35.90; Sale ends in 4 days
- Channels — Live TV $24.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Docs Viewer Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fivey — 5000 French Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fivey — 5000 Spanish Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- myTuner Radio Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Push to Kindle $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Litchi for DJI Mavic / Phantom / Inspire / Spark $24.99 -> $15.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NQLink Pro $35.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Official 4-Hour Body App $4.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $14.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FlashOnCall Premium (call and app) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KING ROM S7 EDGE - PRO $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KS8 Pro $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Talking Clock & Timer Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alarm clock Pro $2.90 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- A.I.type Tablet Keyboard Plus $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ai.type keyboard Plus + Emoji $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Root Power Explorer Ultimate [LIFETIME] - 50% OFF $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Chuckie Egg 2017 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Die drei !!! Auf der Spur $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Equilibrians $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Monkey Swag $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Addition and subtraction Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Alhambra Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Animus - Stand Alone $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 1 day
- AntVentor $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- AXIO octa $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Brain App - Daily Brain Training $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Friday - by Friedemann Friese $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ganz schön clever $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Glow Puzzle Ads Free $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Math Games Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Metro - the board game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Multiplication table Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Quadropoly Pro $7.99 -> $3.89; Sale ends in 2 days
- TreasureHunter by R.Garfield $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Adventures of Poco Eco - Lost Sounds $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ant Raid $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Boo Articulation Helper $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Buddy School: Basic Math learning for kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Chaos Reborn: Adventures $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 3 days
- Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pocket City $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $8.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $15.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Worms 2: Armageddon $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Worms 4 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- 57° North for Merge Cube $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color by Numbers - Cars + $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color by Numbers - Halloween + $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Connect the Dots - Ocean + $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Darkness and Flame 2 (full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dot to Dot - Animals + $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Join the Dots - Fruits + $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- New York Mysteries (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- New York Mysteries 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Paint by Numbers - Dinosaurs + $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pretty Princess Coloring Book + $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Times Tables and Friends, learn effective as a pro $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Codewords Crossword Puzzles Pro, Word Games no Ads $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grandpa's Table HD $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Perry Pig - Jump TV $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- the Sequence $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Find Puzzles Pro (no Ads) $2.90 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Code Adventures : Coding Puzzles For Kids $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead In Bermuda $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dots Sync - Symmetric Brain game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Downwell $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hatoful Boyfriend $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monkejs: Ice Quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Marshals $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spencer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- virtual MINIGOLF reality $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wolf and Eggs game for watches $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camel Up $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chess Coach Pro (Professional version) $2.49 -> $1.74; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Strokes: Hidden Objects Finding Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Haunted Legends.The Undertaker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puppet Show: Destiny (Full) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Russian Car Driver HD PREMIUM $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Truck Simulator PRO 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- World Keepers: Last Resort $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel Experience Dark Theme for LG V20, G6, V30 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Pixel Experience Theme for LG V30 LG G6 LG V20 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Pixel Experience Theme Dark for LG G7 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Pixel Experience Theme for LG G7 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- WallP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers $3.00 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 4 hours
- ANTIMO ICON PACK (SALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- BELUK ICON PACK (SALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- eXodus Widgets Imperial for kwgt $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- FUNKONG ICONPACK (SALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- iJUK iCON pACK (sALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- IMMATERIALIS ICON PACK (SALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- (SALE) LetItBeO-Minimalist Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- (SALE) MATERIALISTIK ICON PACK $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- (SALE) RETRORIKA ICON PACK $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- [SALE] SIMPAX ICON PACK $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- PIXELATION - Dark Pixel-inspired icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Earth in the galaxy| Xperia™Theme | Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MIUI CARBON - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 3 days
- New Years holidays | Live Wallpaper | Xperia Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PIXEL VINTAGE - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 3 days
- shadowy | Xperia™ Theme + icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Project X Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Outline Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Agos - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aivy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ango - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- King Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lenyo Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Moxy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oil Paint Icon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ripped Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sphere Icon Pack $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GRADION - Icon Pack ( ON SALE! ) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prime Novus Substratum $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
