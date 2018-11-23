Article Contents
- 1 Phones
- 2 Chromebooks & Tablets
- 3 Smart Speakers/Displays
- 4 Smart Home
- 5 Living Room
- 6 Accessories
It's that time of the year and that most corporate and commercial of holidays, Black Friday, is upon us again. As ever, we've got our eyes and ears out for the best deals we can find. For your convenience, we've put all the best stuff we've spotted into a single list, saving you time as well as money. Let's get started.
You're probably familiar with how we handle deals here at Android Police, but just in case you aren't, here's how it works. When possible, we try to avoid making bloated price comparisons. We all know a two-year-old phone isn't worth its launch price anymore, and half the stuff on Amazon is on perpetual discount these days (or marked up before going on sale). That means $300 off MSRP sometimes works out to only $40 or $50 off compared to recent historical prices. And if we notice that discontinuity, we'll be honest when we tell you what the discounts are.
For additional convenience, we'll be providing regular updates to this post with newly spotted deals, as well as reminders for when anticipated deals included on the list go live.
Today's (11/23 ~1:00PM ET) changes:
We're still looking for more, but Black Friday promos seem to be fewer and less exciting than they were last year, though there are a few particularly good deals.
Project Fi is spinning a significant discount on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, lopping off $400 cumulatively via a combo up-front discount and service credits. HP's Chromebook x2 is also $100 off. As one of the only Chrome OS tablets you can get, that could be worth it if the Pixel Slate seems too expensive to you. ASUS' well-known 13" Chromebook Flip is also on a good discount in both m3 and m5 varieties.
Georgia Power residential subscribers have some especially chunky discounts available via the power provider's store, like a Nest Learning Thermostat for just $105, or an Ecobee3 Lite for $70. OnePlus also has a very large sale running on accessories (some of which have already sold out), and it's discounting the price of a single charger from 6T bundles which include one. (And remember, you can get $20 towards accessories with our referral link, which earns us points as well.)
Verizon also has the JBL Link View for $50 less than anyone else, for some reason.
The full list of new additions to our roundup since the last update is below:
- OnePlus 6T
- Free charger with 6T purchase ($34 off, $584 MSRP)
- "Double Power Bundle" ($35 off, $614 MSRP)
- "Power on the Road Bundle" ($30 off, $659 MSRP)
- Project Fi
- LG G7 ThinQ - "$400 off with activation" (terms)
- LG V35 ThinQ - "$400 off with activation" (terms)
- Pixel 2 XL - "$350 service credit" with purchase and activation (terms)
- Pixel 3/3 XL - "400 back" via $200 discount and $200 Fi service credits (terms)
- Moto G6 - "Up to $150 off with activation" price reduced at checkout (terms)
- Moto X4 - "Up to $250 off with activation" price reduced at checkout (terms)
- Honor 7x
- Honor View 10
- Moto G6
- Moto X4
- Moto G6 Play
- Amazon - $184 ($6 off, $190 MSRP)
- Moto Z3 Play
- Lg Stylo 4
- Amazon - $180 ($30 off recent pricing, $300 MSRP)
- Nokia 6.1 (2018)
- Amazon - 180 ($20 off, $200 MSRP)
- HP Chromebook x360 14"
- HP - $520 ($80 off, $600 MSRP)
- HP Chromebook x2 12"
- HP - $500 ($100 off, $600 MSRP)
- Acer Chromebook 15
- Celeron N3060
- Amazon - $180 ($20-40 off recent prices, $220 MSRP)
- Celeron N3060
- ASUS C302CA "Flip"
- JBL Link View
- Verizon - $150 ($100 off, $250 MSRP)
- Google Home Mini
- Office Depot - Free with purchase of $150 or more, in-store only 11/23
- JBL Link 10 w/Assistant
- Nest Learning Thermostat
- Georgia Power Marketplace - $104 ($145 off, Georgia Power residential customers only)
- w/Google Home Hub
- Georgia Power Marketplace - $203 ($195 off, Georgia Power residential customers only)
- Nest E Thermostat
- Georgia Power Marketplace - $70 ($100 off, Georgia Power residential customers only)
- Ecobee4 Thermostat
- Georgia Power Marketplace - $124 ($126 off, Georgia Power residential customers only)
- Ecobee 3 Lite
- Georgia Power Marketplace - $70 ($100 off, Georgia Power residential customers only)
- Canary indoor camera
- Amazon - $75 ($0-45 off recent prices, $170 MSRP)
- Canary Flex Weatherproof HD Outdoor Security Camera
- Verizon - $170 ($30 off, $200 MSRP)
- Pixel Stand
- Verizon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP)
- iTap 2 Air Vent Mount
- Amazon - $17.40 ( $7.55 off, MSRP $25, Amazon Deal of the Day 11/23)
- Easy One Touch Wireless Dash & Windshield
- Amazon - $33 ($17 off, MSRP $50, Amazon Deal of the Day 11/23)
- Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield
- Amazon - $17.40 ($7.55 off, MSRP $25, Amazon Deal of the Day 11/23)
- Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount
- Amazon - $13.90 ($6 off, MSRP $20, Amazon Deal of the Day 11/23)
- Anker PowerCore 26800
- Amazon - $38 ($17-27 off, MSRP $65)
- Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh
- Amazon - $20 ($13 off, $34 MSRP)
- Anker PowerCore Lite 20000mAh
- Amazon - $33 ($21 off, $54 MSRP)
- Kano Compuer Kit
- Kano - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP 11/23-11/26))
- Brewie+
- Brewie - $1500 ($1,000 off, $2,500 MSRP, 11/23 only)
- Misfit Vapor
- Misfit - $140 ($60 off $200 MSRP)
- Choetech 7.5W Qi Fast Wireless Charging Stand
- Amazon - $10 w/coupon TOMT524S ($7 off, $17 MSRP)
- Choetech 7.5W Fast Wireless Car Charger
- Amazon - $16 /coupon YUW3EX6I ($20 off, $36 MSRP)
- 18W USB- C Wall Charger
- Amazon - $9 w/coupon G8LJYWTG ($5 off recent pricing, $16 MSRP)
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
- Verizon - $60 (~$7 off recent prices)
- Ultimate Ears BLAST + POWER UP
- Verizon - $100, (~30 off, $200 MSRP)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 2
- JBL Flip 4
- Fitbit Ionic
- Verizon - $200 ($50 off recent pricing, $270 MSRP)
- Fitbit Versa
- Verizon - $150 ($50 off, $200 MSRP)
- OnePlus Accessories
- Fast Charge Power Adapter US - $10 ($10 off, $20 MSRP)
- Fast Car Charger - $15 ($15 off, $30 MSRP)
- OnePlus 6 Flip Cover Black - $16 ($4 off, $20 MSRP)
- OnePlus 6 Protective Case
- OnePlus 6 Dual Protection Bundle (silicone case + protective case) - $36 ($9 off, $45 MSRP)
- OnePlus 6 Silicone Protective Case Red - $16 ($4 off, $20 MSRP)
- OnePlus 5T Flip Cover - $10 ($10 off, $20 MSRP)
- OnePlus 5T Protective Case Karbon - $12.50 ($12.50 off, $25 MSRP)
- OnePlus 5T Bumper Case
- OnePlus 5T take Cover Bundle - $22.50 ($22.50 off, $45 MSRP)
- OnePlus 5T Keep it Bumping Bundle - $25 ($25 off, $50 MSRP)
- Netgear Nighthawk AC2400 Router
- Best Buy - $90 ($100 off, $190 MSRP)
- Roborock S551 Robot Vacuum and Mop
- Amazon - $400 w/coupon on Amazon page ($190 off, $589 MSRP)
- Roborock E25 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- Amazon - $248 w/coupon on Amazon page ($0-34 off recent prices, $295 MSRP)
- Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- Amazon - $250 w/coupon on Amazon page ($10-50 off recent prices, $300 MSRP)
- Rocorock C10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- Amazon - $150 w/coupon on Amazon page ($25-50 off recent prices, $200 MSRP)
- YI 4pc Home Camera, 1080p Wireless IP Security Surveillance System
- Amazon - $84 ($22-35 off recent pricing, $120 MSRP, DEAL OF THE DAY TODAY ONLY)
- YI Dome Camera 1080p HD
- Amazon - $40 ($15 off recent pricing, $60 MSRP)
- YI Lite Action Camera
- Amazon - $70 ($10-$30 off recent pricing, $100 MSRP DEAL OF THE DAY TODAY ONLY)
- Yi Lite Action Camera w/ Waterproof Case
- Amazon - $84 ($35 off recent pricing, $120 MSRP DEAL OF THE DAY TODAY ONLY)
- Grandpa Beck's Games (our writer Jeff Beck's card game business)
- Amazon - 20% off w/coupon BFGAME20 (Telephone support included)
A big thanks to dbrand for sponsoring our Black Friday weekend deal round-up. If you're looking for skins for your tech, then now is a great time to shop. Everything is currently 30 percent off over at dbrand, including their exclusive new Black Marble skins. They are also currently running an insane contest. Each order placed between 00:00 EST on Friday the 23rd and 00:00 EST on Tuesday the 27th for $9.99 or more will earn you an entry to win one of 99 Galaxy Note 9's. That's $100,000 in prizes! Head over to dbrand to read more about the contest and to check out their new Black Marble skins.
Phones
- Pixel 3
- Google - $649-749 ($150 off, $799-899 MSRP, 11/22-11/25)
- Buy one get one up to half off.
- Pixel 3 XL
- Google - $699-799 ($200 off, $899-999 MSRP, 11/22-11/25)
- Buy one get one up to half off.
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 Unlocked
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Unlocked
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Unlocked
- ZTE Blade Max 2s
- ZTE - $150 ($30 off, $180 MSRP)
- ZTE Blade Max View
- ZTE - $170 ($30 off, $200 MSRP)
- Mate 10 Pro Unlocked
- Amazon - $500 (~$45 off recent pricing, allegedly $800MSRP)
- B&H Photo - $500 (~$45 off recent pricing, allegedly $800 MSRP)
- Newegg - $500 (~$45 off recent pricing, allegedly $800 MSRP)
- LG G7 ThinQ
- B&H Photo - $530 (~$85 off recent pricing, alleged $750 MSRP)
- OnePlus 6T
- Free charger with 6T purchase ($34 off, $584 MSRP)
- "Double Power Bundle" ($35 off, $614 MSRP)
- "Power on the Road Bundle" ($30 off, $659 MSRP)
- Honor 7x
- Honor View 10
- Moto G6
- Moto X4
- Moto G6 Play
- Amazon - $184 ($6 off, $190 MSRP)
- Moto Z3 Play
- Lg Stylo 4
- Amazon - $180 ($30 off recent pricing, $300 MSRP)
- Nokia 6.1 (2018)
- Amazon - 180 ($20 off, $200 MSRP)
Carrier promotions
These discounts are sometimes nothing less than thinly veiled contracts (frequently with a poor value, but impressive/marketable up-front numbers), so be careful.
- Project Fi
- LG G7 ThinQ - "$400 off with activation" (terms)
- LG V35 ThinQ - "$400 off with activation" (terms)
- Pixel 2 XL - "$350 service credit" with purchase and activation (terms)
- Pixel 3/3 XL - "400 back" via $200 discount and $200 Fi service credits (terms)
- Moto G6 - "Up to $150 off with activation" price reduced at checkout (terms)
- Moto X4 - "Up to $250 off with activation" price reduced at checkout (terms)
- LG V40 ThinQ
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Pixel 3 & 3 XL
- Verizon - "$400 off" (11/22-11/24, may not be live yet)
- also available via Best Buy on Verizon:
- Verizon - "$400 off" (11/22-11/24, may not be live yet)
- T-Mobile
- "free phone when you add a line and trade in an eligible device" via bill credits
- Deal terms
- OnePlus 6T
- Galaxy S9
Chromebooks & Tablets
- Pixelbook
- Google - from $699 ($300 off, MSRP $1000-1650, 11/18-11/28)
- Nook Talet 10.1
- Barnes & Noble - $120 ($10 off, $130 MSRP, 11/22-11/26)
- Acer Chromebook 15
- Acer Chromebook R13
- Costco - $289 (~$40 off recent prices, $389 MSRP)
- Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" w/S Pen
- Chromebook Plus V2
- Chromebook Pro
- ASUS Chromebook C223
- ASUS Chromebook C300SA
- Amazon - $160 ($50 off recent pricing, $230 MSRP)
- ASUS C302CA "Flip"
- Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4"
- Amazon - $280 ($40 off)
- Samsung Chromebook 3
- ASUS Chromebook C423NA
- HP Chromebook x360 14"
- HP - $520 ($80 off, $600 MSRP)
- HP Chromebook x2 12"
- HP - $500 ($100 off, $600 MSRP)
Amazon tablets
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa
- Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
- Amazon - $70 ($30 off, $100 MSRP)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa
- Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
- Amazon - $90 ($40 off, $130 MSRP)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa
- Amazon - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
Smart Speakers/Displays
- Google Home Hub
- Lenovo 8" Smart Display
- Lenovo 10" Smart Display
- JBL Link View
- Google Home Mini
- Google - $25 ($24 off, $49 MSRP, 11/22-11/26)
- Walmart - $25 ($24 off, $49 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $25 ($24 off, $49 MSRP)
- Target - $25 ($24 off, $49 MSRP)
- w/Chromecast
- Walmart - $45 ($24 off, $74 MSRP)
- Micky ears/Disney bundle
- Barnes & Noble - $50 (11/22-11/25)
- Three-pack
- Costco - $70 ($30 off, $100 MSRP)
- Office Depot - Free with purchase of $150 or more, in-store only 11/23
- Smart Light Bundle Starter Kit w/mini
- Google Home
- Google Home Max
- Harman Kardon Invoke with Cortana by Microsoft
- Microsoft - $50 ($50 off $100 MSRP)
- JBL Link 10 w/Assistant
Amazon speakers/displays
- Amazon Echo Dot
- Amazon - $24 ($26 off, $50 MSRP,)
- Amazon Echo Dot (spy on your) Kids Edition
- Amazon - $50, or three for $100 ($20-$110 off, $70 MSRP)
- Amazon 2nd gen Echo
- Amazon - $70, or two for $120 ($30-80 off, $100 MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Plus
- Amazon - $110 ($40 off, $150 MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Spot
- Amazon - $90 or two for $160 ($40-100 off, $130 MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show
- Amazon - $180 or two for $340 ($50-120 off, $230 MSRP)
Smart Home
- Ring Video Doorbell 2
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery 2-Pack
- Ring - $250 ($398 MSRP)
- Ring Alarm Starter Kit
- Ring - $169 ($200 MSRP)
- Ring Floodlight Cam
- Lowes - $189 ($60 off, $250 MSRP)
- Nest Learning Thermostat
- Google - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP, 11/21-11/28)
- Walmart - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
- Lowes - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
- Verizon - $180 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
- Georgia Power Marketplace - $104 ($145 off, Georgia Power residential customers only)
- w/Google Home Hub
- Georgia Power Marketplace - $203 ($195 off, Georgia Power residential customers only)
- Nest E Thermostat
- Google - $139 ($30 off, $169 MSRP, 11/21-11/28)
- Walmart - $139 ($30 off, $169 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $139 ($30 off, $169 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $139 ($30 off, $169 MSRP)
- Lowes - $139 ($30 off, $169 MSRP)
- Verizon - $140 ($30 off, $169 MSRP)
- Georgia Power Marketplace - $70 ($100 off, Georgia Power residential customers only)
- Nest Hello Doorbell
- Google - $179 ($50 off, $229 MSRP, 11/21-11/28)
- Walmart - $179 ($50 off, $229 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $179 ($50 off, $229 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $179 ($50 off, $229 MSRP)
- Lowes - $179 ($50 off, $229 MSRP)
- Nest Cam Indoor
- Nest Cam Outdoor
- Nest Protect
- Google - $99 ($20 off, $119 MSRP, 11/21-11/28)
- Walmart - $99 ($20 off, $119 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $99 ($20 off, $119 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $99 ($20 off, $119 MSRP)
- Lowes - $99 ($20 off, $119 MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Plug
- Amazon - $5 with any Echo device ($20 off, $25 MSRP)
- Blink XT 1-camera System
- Amazon - $79 ($51 off, $130 MSRP)
- Blink XT 3-camera System
- Amazon - $230 ($90 off, $320 MSRP)
- Samsung SmartThings Wifi 3-pack
- Samsung - $250 ($30 off, $280 MSRP)
- SmartThings Wifi 1-pack
- Samsung - $109 ($10 off, $120 MSRP)
- SmartThings Tracker
- Samsung - $75 ($25 off, $100 MSRP)
- SmartThings ADT Starter Kit
- Samsung - $100 ($100 off, $200 MSRP)
- SmartThings ADT Safety Expansion Pack
- Samsung - $130 ($70 off, $200 MSRP)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79SE
- Best Buy - $150 ($80 off, $230 MSRP)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S
- Amazon - $150 ($50 off recent pricing, $300 MSRP)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener
- Amazon - $59 ($21 off, $80 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $60 ($21 off, $80 MSRP)
- Chamberlain - $60 ($21 off, $80 MSRP)
- Arlo Pro (first gen) Security Camera 2-pack
- Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera 5-pack
- Costco - $699 ($100-$300 off, 800-1,000 MSRP)
- WeMo Plug two-pack
- Costco - $30 ($20 off, $40 MSRP)
- Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Home Security Camera
- Amazon - $120 ($40 off, $200 MSRP)
- Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wired Security Camera
- Best Buy - $100 ($50 off, $180 MSRP)
- Arlo by NETGEAR Security System with 3, 4, or 5 Wire-Free HD Cameras (Refurbished)
- Woot - $200-300 (~$100-125 off)
- Ecobee4 Thermostat
- Georgia Power Marketplace - $124 ($126 off, Georgia Power residential customers only)
- Ecobee 3 Lite
- Georgia Power Marketplace - $170 ($100 off, Georgia Power residential customers only)
- Canary indoor camera
- Amazon - $75 ($0-45 off recent prices, $170 MSRP)
- Canary Flex Weatherproof HD Outdoor Security Camera
- Verizon - $170 ($30 off, $200 MSRP)
Living Room
TVs
- Sony 55" XBR55X900F
- Amazon - $1,100 ($100 off, $1,200 MSRP)
- Sony 65" XBR65X850F
- Amazon - $1,000 ($400 off, $1,400 MSRP)
- Sony 75" XBR75X850F
- Amazon - $1,800 ($500 off, $2,300 MSRP)
- Toshiba 32" 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition
- Amazon - $130 (~$20 off recent prices, $180 MSRP)
- Insignia 39" 1080p Smart TV Fire TV Edition
- Amazon - $190 ($60 off, $230 MSRP)
- Toshiba 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition
- Amazon - $300 ($100 off, $400 MSRP)
- Samsung 43" NU 7100 Smart 4K UHD TV
- Samsung - $380 ($120 off $500 MSRP)
- Samsung 50" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV
- Samsung - $420 ($180 of $600 MSRP)
- Samsung 55" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV
- Samsung - $520 ($180 off $700 MSRP)
- Samsung 58" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV
- Samsung - $550 ($100 off $650 MSRP)
- Samsung 55" NU 7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD TV
- Samsung - $580 ($220 off $800 MSRP)
- Samsung 65" NU6900 Smart 4K TV (2018)
- Samsung - $650 ($180 off $820 MSRP)
- Samsung 75" NU6900 Smart 4K TV (2018)
- Samsung - $1,200 ($300 off $1,500 MSRP)
- LG 43UK6090 43" 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV
- BJ's - $270 ($80 off $350 MSRP)
- Samsung UN65NU730 65" 4K Curved Smart LED TV & $50 Google Play Credit
- BJ's - $800 ($100 off $900 MSRP, originally scheduled for 11/26-12-24, but seems to be live now)
- Samsung UN75NU710DFXZA 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV
- BJ's - $1280 ($300 off $1580 MSRP, originally scheduled for 11/26-12-24, but seems to be live now)
Set top/streaming devices
- Nvidia Shield w/remote & controller
- Amazon - $160 ($40 off, $200 MSRP)
- Chomecast Ultra
- Chromecast
- Chromecast Audio
- Xiaomi Mi Box S
- Walmart - $50 ($10 off, $60 MSRP)
- Roku Streaming Stick
Amazon streaming devices
- Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
- Amazon - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP)
- Fire TV Cube
- Amazon - $60 ($60 off, $120 MSRP)
- Fire TV Recast 500GB with two tuners
- Amazon - $180 ($50 off, $230 MSRP)
- Fire TV Recast 1TB with four tuners
- Amazon - $220 ($60 off, $280 MSRP)
Home audio
- Sony ST5000 7.1.2ch w/ Google Home support & Chromecast
- Amazon - $1,200 ($300, $1,400 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $1,200 ($300, $1,400 MSRP)
- ABT - $1,200 ($300, $1,400 MSRP)
- Fry's Electronics - $1,200 ($300, $1,400 MSRP)
Accessories
Headphones
- Pixelbuds
- Google - $109 ($50 off, $159 MSRP, 11/22-11/26)
- Gear IconX
- Samsung - $130 ($50 off, $180 MSRP)
- Master & Dynamic
- Site-wide sale, including these headphones
- 20% off orders under $500 w/code BFD20
- 30% off orders over $500 w/code BFD30
- Site-wide sale, including these headphones
- Sennheiser HD1 - $200 ($150 off recent pricing, $400 MSRP)
- Bose SoundLink wireless headphones II
- Best Buy - $200 ($30 off, $230 MSRP)
- Bose SoundWear Companion Speaker
- Newegg - $250 ($50 off, $300 MSRP)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II
- B&H Photo - $300 ($50 off, $35o MSRP)
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones
- Amazon - $169 ($30 off, $200 MSRP)
Smartwatches/Fitness wearables
- Fossil
- 30% off site-wide w/ coupon BF30
- Venture HR
- Gray Silicone gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Brown leather gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Blush Leather gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Gold-Tone Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Black Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Smoke Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Rose Gold gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Explorist HR
- Black Silicone gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Smoke Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Black Leather gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Brown Leather gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Tan Leather gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Galaxy Watch
- 42mm Rose Gold
- 46mm Silver
- 42mm Midnight Black
- Gear S3 frontier
- Samsung - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
- Gear Sport
- Gear Fit2 Pro (Large)
- LG Watch W7
- Fitbit Ionic
- Fitbit Versa
- Ticwatch Express
- Lemon (clear yellow)
- Ice (clear)
- Shadow (black)
- Ticwatch Pro
- Ticwatch Sport
- Aurora (green)
- Glacier (white)
- Knight (black)
- Misfit Vapor
- Misfit - $140 ($60 off $200 MSRP)
Non-smart speakers
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
- Ultimate Ears BLAST + POWER UP
- Verizon - $100, (~30 off, $200 MSRP)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 2
- JBL Charge 3
- JBL Flip 4
- JBL Link 500
- Motion Q Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $36 ($10 off, $45 MSRP)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+
- Newegg - $270 ($30 off, $300 MSRP)
- JBL Flip 4
Power/batteries
- Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad 2-Pack
- Samsung - $40 ($60 off, $100 MSRP)
- JOT Portable Battery Base for Google Home Mini
- Ninety7 - $30 ($5 off, $35 MSRP)
- LOFT Portable Battery Base for Google Home
- Ninety7 - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
- VAUX Portable Speaker for Echo Dot
- Ninety7 - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
- DOX Portable Battery Base for Echo Dot
- Ninety7 - $20 ($20 off, $40 MSRP)
- SKY TOTE Portable Battery Base for Echo 2
- Ninety7 - $50, ($10 off, $60 MSRP)
- Pixel Stand
- RAVPower 27000mAh battery w/ AC outlet
- Amazon - $104 w/coupon 637ZXN95 ($26 off, $130 MSRP)
- RAVPower 26800 PD 30W Type C charger
- Amazon - $52 w/coupon 64APG9BG ($28 off, $80 MSRP)
- Choetech 7.5W Qi Fast Wireless Charging Stand
- Amazon - $10 w/coupon TOMT524S ($7 off, $17 MSRP)
- Choetech 7.5W Fast Wireless Car Charger
- Amazon - $16 /coupon YUW3EX6I ($20 off, $36 MSRP)
- 18W USB- C Wall Charger
- Amazon - $9 w/coupon G8LJYWTG ($5 off recent pricing, $16 MSRP)
- Easy One Touch Wireless Dash & Windshield
- Amazon - $33 ($17 off, MSRP $50, Amazon Deal of the Day 11/23)
- Anker PowerCore 26800
- Amazon - $38 ($17-27 off, MSRP $65)
- Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh
- Amazon - $20 ($13 off, $34 MSRP)
- Anker PowerCore Lite 20000mAh
- Amazon - $33 ($21 off, $54 MSRP)
Miscellaneous
- Spigen Cases
- Spigen - 25% off site-wide plus free charger w/ every purchase (11/22-11/26)
- Kano Pixel Kit
- Kano - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP, 11/19-11/26)
- Google Titan Security Key
- Google - $40 ($10 off, MSRP $50)
- Google Clips
- Google - $125 ($125/50% off, MSRP $250, 11/18-11/26)
- Nook Glowlight 3
- Barnes & Noble - $89.99 ($30 off, $119.99 MSRP, 11/22-11/26)
- SanDisk - Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card
- Best Buy - $30 (no direct comparison, but probably ~$10-20 below recent pricing, ridiculous $270 MSRP)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter
- SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter
- 256GB
- Amazon - $79.99 ($46.43 off)
- 256GB
- Roav Dashcam A1 by Anker
- Amazon - $44 w/coupon ROAVAA22 ($0-$10 off)
- Anker USB-C Hub with 60W PD
- Amazon - $26 w/coupon ANKERC832 ($10 off, $36 MSRP)
- Nebula Prizm Projector by Anker
- Amazon - $88 ($61 off)
- Nebula Prizm II Projector
- Amazon - $249.99 w/coupon NEBULAL2 ($50 off, $300 MSRP)
- Nomad Leather cases
- Linksys Velop Tri-band Whole Home Wi-Fi System
- Costco - $350 ($150 off, $500 MSRP)
- Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream
- iTap 2 Air Vent Mount
- Amazon - $17.40 ( $7.55 off, MSRP $25, Amazon Deal of the Day 11/23)
- Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield
- Amazon - $17.40 ($7.55 off, MSRP $25, Amazon Deal of the Day 11/23)
- Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount
- Amazon - $13.90 ($6 off, MSRP $20, Amazon Deal of the Day 11/23)
- Kano Compuer Kit
- Kano - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP 11/23-11/26))
- Brewie+
- Brewie - $1500 ($1,000 off, $2,500 MSRP, 11/23 only)
- Netgear Nighthawk AC2400 Router
- Best Buy - $90 ($100 off, $190 MSRP)
- OnePlus Accessories
- Fast Charge Power Adapter US - $10 ($10 off, $20 MSRP)
- Fast Car Charger - $15 ($15 off, $30 MSRP)
- OnePlus 6 Flip Cover Black - $16 ($4 off, $20 MSRP)
- OnePlus 6 Protective Case
- OnePlus 6 Dual Protection Bundle (silicone case + protective case) - $36 ($9 off, $45 MSRP)
- OnePlus 6 Silicone Protective Case Red - $16 ($4 off, $20 MSRP)
- OnePlus 5T Flip Cover - $10 ($10 off, $20 MSRP)
- OnePlus 5T Protective Case Karbon - $12.50 ($12.50 off, $25 MSRP)
- OnePlus 5T Bumper Case
- OnePlus 5T take Cover Bundle - $22.50 ($22.50 off, $45 MSRP)
- OnePlus 5T Keep it Bumping Bundle - $25 ($25 off, $50 MSRP)
- Roborock S551 Robot Vacuum and Mop
- Amazon - $400 w/coupon on Amazon page ($190 off, $589 MSRP)
- Roborock E25 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- Amazon - $248 w/coupon on Amazon page ($0-34 off recent prices, $295 MSRP)
- Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- Amazon - $250 w/coupon on Amazon page ($10-50 off recent prices, $300 MSRP)
- Rocorock C10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- Amazon - $150 w/coupon on Amazon page ($25-50 off recent prices, $200 MSRP)
- YI 4pc Home Camera, 1080p Wireless IP Security Surveillance System
- Amazon - $84 ($22-35 off recent pricing, $120 MSRP, DEAL OF THE DAY TODAY ONLY)
- YI Dome Camera 1080p HD
- Amazon - $40 ($15 off recent pricing, $60 MSRP)
- YI Lite Action Camera
- Amazon - $70 ($10-$30 off recent pricing, $100 MSRP DEAL OF THE DAY TODAY ONLY)
- Yi Lite Action Camera w/ Waterproof Case
- Amazon - $84 ($35 off recent pricing, $120 MSRP DEAL OF THE DAY TODAY ONLY)
- Grandpa Beck's Games (our writer Jeff Beck's card game business)
- Amazon - 20% off w/coupon BFGAME20 (Telephone support included)
Comments