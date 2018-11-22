If your wallet is already suffering from the major influx of pre-Black Friday deals, here's a welcome relief: YouTube now offers a bunch of free, ad-supported movies (at least in the US). Forget about your holiday spending woes and binge watch old school classics like Hackers, The Terminator, and a marathon's worth of Rocky films.

Google's video platform quietly introduced its library of 99 free movies in October. YouTube told AdAge it will add more flicks in the future, but for now the free section is stocked with an interesting mix of 90s and 00s era romantic comedies (Legally Blonde), tween movies from the same era (Agent Cody Banks, Sleepover), martial arts movies, the less well-regarded Pink Panthers, Rocky flicks, and a few interesting docs.

See a selected list below:

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Hackers

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

The Terminator

Throw Momma from the Train

With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Uptown Girls

Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2: Red White & Blonde

Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV

Agent Cody Banks, Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

True deal-seekers know, however, that this isn't the only place you can find free movies and TV to stream. Wal-Mart's Vudu offers over 3,000 films, while all of The Roku Channel's free movie and TV content is now available via browser, too. Tubi is another option with thousands of free titles. All that to say: if you're planning to watch nostalgic TV and/or movies this holiday (think The Matrix, 50 First Dates, School of Rock, and much more), you shouldn't have to look too hard to find it for free. At least, if you count watching 11 or so ads throughout the span of a 90-minute movie to be free.