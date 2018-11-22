Even the most jaded smart home cynic can see the use in connected security systems, locks, and doorbells. Our own David Ruddock recently called his new smart door lock "the most sensible smart home gadget I've used," and, by his own admission, he's difficult to impress. For those interested in getting in on the smart home doorbell/lock/security kit game, Costco is currently offering discounted Ring and Nest bundles, some of which offer year-long subscriptions to cloud services for storing security video.
Of course, you have to be a Costco member to get these deals, but considering most people know someone (friend or family member) who has a Costco membership, we figured it was worth it to include these notable offers in our ongoing Black Friday coverage.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with bonus Ring Chime and 1 year of Ring Video Cloud Recording — $139.99 ($50 off)
- Ring Alarm Wireless 10-piece Security Kit with base station, keypad, range extender, motion detector, and 6 contact sensors — $199.99 (not technically a doorbell bundle, but still — $40 off)
- Ring Floodlight Camera with bonus Ring Chime Pro and 12 months Ring Video Cloud Recording — $189.99 ($50 off)
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell with 1 year Nest Aware subscription and Google Home Mini — $179.99 ($50 off)
All savings expire November 26th, 2018, so you have a bit of time to consider these deals, but if you're really interested it's probably best not to wait long — the Ring Video Doorbell and Chime bundle is already on backorder.
