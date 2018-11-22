Pricing aside, Sony phones are generally well-liked. That means that an event such as Black Friday could be the perfect time to pick one up. Currently, we're seeing some decent sales on the last-gen Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra, with a $50 discount on the Xperia XZ3 as well, from multiple retailers.

Most retailers on this list are running the same sales, but for whatever reason, B&H is tacking on additional $70 and $60 clip coupons to the XZ2 and XA2 Ultra, respectively. Here's the list, with the best deals highlighted:

Most of you probably already know this, but B&H is tax-free in most states and offers free expedited shipping, meaning that it probably offers the best deal for the XZ3 as well.

As a bonus deal, Sony's Xperia Ear Duo true wireless earphones are on Amazon right now for $229.99, or $50 off. So if you're looking for some Sony audio products to go with your shiny new Sony phone, these might be worth consideration.