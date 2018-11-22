Sony's WH-1000XM2 wireless headphones debuted to rave reviews in 2017. It was praised for excellent sound quality, effective sound cancellation, and a comfortable fit — not to mention the fact that it was among the first to feature the Google Assistant. A new model, the WH-1000XM3, was revealed this August as a follow-up to the popular headset, but the 2017 variant is still worth consideration, especially at its current $200 price point during the Black Friday sales week.

Generally, the WH-1000XM2 comes in at $350, but during the sales blitz that is late November, the wireless headphones are at around $200 through pretty much every retailer that has stock. That's a $150 savings, or a discount of about 43 percent. See the full list of retailers offering the promotion below:

While you're considering that deal, note that Sony's WH-CH700N wireless noise canceling headphones are one sale for $100, a reduction from the regular $200 sticker price. This headset doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the WH-1000XM2 (no Google Assistant, lesser specs), but the price is right.

If you're interested in the WH-1000XM2 but want to read up on the device before purchasing it, Abt and Crutchfield both state that the sale will run through November 25th — so there should be some time to make a decision, as long as stock lasts.