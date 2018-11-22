Those "truly wireless" earbuds may seem to be the most popular headphones these days, but there's something to be said for having a set of cans that sit over your ears. Thankfully for fans of the fuller headphone form-factor, Sennheiser's HD1 Bluetooth headphones (complete with Active Noise Cancelation) are on sale at just $200 for Black Friday.

Not all retailers seem to be participating — Best Buy, for example, seems to think $350 is a discount. But if you're willing to pick up a pair via Amazon, B&H, Crutchfield, or Sennheiser itself, you can snag a set for just $200. Although MSRP is $400, prices seem to have been around $350 for the last few months, making it at $150 savings.

The HD1 supports AptX for improved audio quality and latency over Bluetooth. For the premium price, you also get premium materials, including a stainless steel headband and padded leather ear cushions, as well as a convenient folding design. The headphones are Bluetooth 4.0, with NFC for pairing, plus dual beam-forming mics, and Sennheiser advertises up to 22-hour battery life with noise cancellation enabled.

If you're ready to pick up a pair, they're available at the retailers below: